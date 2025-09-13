Lookman Nearing Atalanta Call-up after Transfer Issues

If yesterday’s reports from Italy is anything to go by, Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman could potentially return to the Atalanta first-team group for tomorrow’s Serie A match against Lecce, depending on whether the Nigeria international is able to take part in the team’s final training session today.

Lookman had a chaotic summer, which saw him hand in a formal transfer request after seeing a €45m bid from Inter rejected.

After accusing his club of breaking promises and treating him poorly on a professional and human level, he returned to the UK to train on his own and only returned to Bergamo on August 19, less than a week out from the start of the Serie A season, and after all of Atalanta’s pre-season friendlies.

A move away from Atalanta did not materialise in the end, which means that he is still part of Ivan Juric’s squad for the 2025-26 campaign, even if the relationship between the player and club has become strained.

According to reports from Sky Sport Italia, however, Lookman could

potentially be in line to feature for Atalanta in their next Serie A match against Lecce on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old started in both of Nigeria’s recent World Cup qualifiers over the international break: A 1-0 win over Rwanda and a 1-1 draw with South Africa.

As per Sky, if Lookman is able to train on Saturday, Atalanta’s final session before the Lecce clash, he is expected to be called up to the matchday squad. Friday’s report claims that Atalanta ‘expect’ Lookman to be involved in Saturday’s session.

Lookman returned to Atalanta’s training ground yesterday, when he could train for the first time under Ivan Juric.

The former RB Leipzig and Leicester City striker was frozen out of the team and trained separately in August as he had tried to force a move to Inter.

Atalanta, however, are not planning to punish the player further and from yesterday, Lookman was reintegrated into the group.

Lookman’s Atalanta contract expires in June 2027, and according to Tuttosport, he’s the number one target of Juventus to replace Dusan Vlahovic.