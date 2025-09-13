Kennechukwu Offiah: Women in Afrobeats Redefining 

Afropop, Blending R&B, Soul into Other Genres

Within her world, there’s only sincerity, sonority and songs that keep the heart satisfied. Kehne’s sojourn within the world of Afrobeats has shown promise, again, with her recent two-pack release titled, Liquor, and Kilode. Crafted in African Pop-RnB fusion, ‘Kilode’ explores the salve of letting go of unhealthy relationships, with soothing guitar riffs that brilliantly flips Rihanna’s ‘Te Amo’, while ‘Liquor’ is an exciting Afro-House/Pop spin that reflects on the freedom that comes with spontaneously exploring new human connections. Born Kennechukwu Offiah, the young chanteuse spiralled into Afrobeats circles in 2023, with her soul-leaning debut, ‘Freedom’. She followed up with the folk-fusion titled, ‘Bia’, last year, which signalled her intriguing versatility. Now, with her arsenal of fusions and an unwavering focus, she’s one step closer to stardom with every release. In this chat, she opens up on her creative process; earliest music influences; experiences as a woman navigating a male-dominated scene; and her mission to create a legacy filled with evergreen music, and so much more. Ferdinand Ekechukwu captures the excerpt

Tell us how you feel about your latest releases?

I’m happy with the songs I’ve released. Each song reflects a different part of my life. The response has been good, but there’s always more to do. I know my sound is special; I’m just waiting for even more people to hear and connect with it. Right now, it’s a mix of excitement and tiredness on some days but it’s also a strong drive to keep going.

What inspired your latest releases, “Kilode” and “Liquor”?

“Kilode” was derived from a moment of clarity, the moment you start questioning a toxic situation, whether it’s a relationship or anything that no longer serves you. It’s realising that something isn’t right and making the decision to walk away. Liquor is about letting go of control and enjoying a moment. It’s about being confident enough to let yourself experience things fully without holding back. It’s playful, it’s a little reckless, but it’s also very real. Sometimes we just need an extra push to stop over-analyzing and overthinking, and live in the moment.

What is your creative process like?

My creative process is very feelings-based. I usually start with a melody and let the beat carry me where it wants to go. I write from experiences whether they’re mine or someone else’s because music is about telling stories that people can connect with.

Tell us about what inspires your music generally, and is there a reason you tilt towards love songs as it seems?

I think music is inspired by real experiences. Love is such a universal theme so there’s always something new to explore within it and since it’s one of the deepest emotions we feel as humans, it makes sense that people write about it a lot. That being said, I haven’t released any love songs but they’re coming. ‘Kilode’ is almost about love, but not in the way of exciting love. Its love in the way of frustration and letting it go.

Tell us a bit about your earliest influences in music?

Music has always been a big part of my life, and I think my earliest influences came from the sounds I was surrounded by growing up. I’ve always been drawn to artists who feel larger than life. I love music that carries emotion and depth. I need to listen to a song and feel something powerful, like it’s pulling me somewhere or pulling my heart from my chest. I love music that feels raw. I just love artists that leave everything on the song. I was reading somewhere about how Adele recorded a song and said she’ll never perform it again because she gave everything emotionally to the song at that moment and she was done. Things like that blow my mind. Like the ability to just pour your emotions into your music and be so vulnerable that the music stands as its own moment in time. It’s beautiful. Beyond specific artists, I was exposed to so many different genres, gospel, soul, highlife, R&B, reggae, the Sean Paul, Beenie man era, the Michael Jackson era. All of these sounds shaped my ear for music and the way I approach my sound today.

What’s your take on the rise of women in Afrobeats?

I think it’s an incredible shift. We’re seeing a wave of female artists taking up space and proving that they’re just as dominant. There’s so much diversity. Women in Afrobeats aren’t just fitting into one box; they’re bringing different styles. Some are redefining Afropop, others are blending R&B and soul into other genres. It’s powerful to watch. Beyond just artists, we’re also seeing more women in key positions; we have female producers, songwriters, executives, all helping to shape the industry. There’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of equity, but the progress is great. And it’s only going to get bigger from here. I’m just excited because I am in an era where people are ready for the kind of sound I’m bringing. The industry isn’t just about one sound anymore; people are more open to exploring different themes in music. There’s more room for authenticity and that’s exciting for me.

Which female act do you hope to collaborate with in Afrobeats?

There are so many women doing amazing in Afrobeats right now and I would love to work with any artist who brings something different. There are so many women in the industry doing just that and I think the right collaboration will be about synergy, if it feels right and the energy aligns, I would love to create.

What are you working on next?

I’m working on a lot of things at the same time, new music, visuals, and expanding my creative brand. I have some exciting releases coming up that I can’t wait to share.

Finally, what is the vision for Kehne?

I want to leave a lasting impact globally. I want my sound to be timeless. I want to create music that stands as its own memory in time. I want my music to be a part of people’s memories. I want to connect with them on a personal level. I want to create art that people remember forever. Beyond music, I see myself expanding into other creative spaces, fashion, real estate, and maybe even film, all in a way that still feels real. The goal is legacy, staying true to who I am and building something that lives beyond me.