Is Tiwa Savage indeed the Queen of Afrobeats?

Tosin Clegg

Female Afrobeats stars in Nigeria within the last two decades have been breaking boundaries and reshaping the global music scene with their vocals, artistry, creativity and resilience.

From the earlier pioneers such as Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade to the rising players such as Qing Madi, Darkoo, Ayra Starr among others, these names have carved out powerful spaces in an industry once dominated by men, bringing fresh energy, unique sounds, and unapologetic confidence to the forefront.

Combined, their vocals and artistry blends traditional African rhythms with global influences, creating music that not only dominates charts but also resonates across continents.

Leading the pack has been Tiwa Savage who has actively influenced the female acts who have proven that female voices are no longer sidelined in Afrobeats but central to its global takeover.

Beyond the music, these stars are also cultural icons, redefining fashion, beauty, and identity for a new generation of African women. They embody strength and empowerment, using their platforms to challenge stereotypes while inspiring young girls to dream bigger.

With global collaborations, sold-out shows, and a steadily expanding fan base, Nigeria’s female Afrobeats stars are not just participants in the genre’s global rise but are actively shaping its future.

But over time there has been a debate on who is indeed the Queen of the genre which many points out to Tiwa Savage. Beyond doubts she has actively played a major role serving hits after hits, chart-topping albums, sold out shows among other milestones.

But during a conversation with Apple Music anchored by Oldmanebro, Tiwa Savage cleared the air , explaining that, “There are a lot of us that are Queens. It’s uncomfortable as I feel like if I start accepting it I feel that one I need to be humble and two what am I saying by accepting that I’m the Queen of Afrobeats and what does that even mean? I appreciate it though as it’s not something I came up with and I think it’s because I’m one of the first females to break through in that genre. So I’m not taking it for granted.”

As it stands, Tiwa Savage has an active Instagram page of about 19.4 million followers, closely followed by Yemi Alade with 17.3 million. Her wider reach is undeniable, and that places her well ahead of others. Having just released her latest album, THIS ONE IS PERSONAL which is currently doing well on the charts she proves yet again her strength despite being older I guess her years of experience help guide her through.

As the younger generation paces ahead and ride on the pathway created we can indeed say Tiwa Savage’s legacy is one founded on resilience, empowerment, and a fearless redefinition of what it means to be a woman in Afrobeats.