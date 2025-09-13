EU Supports IDPs in Five Nigerian States With €15m

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The European Union (EU) has provided €15 million to support the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and deliver protection assistance and durable solutions in Yobe, Adamawa, Kano, Sokoto and Benue States.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, announced this in Abuja at the launch of the EU Support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Yobe, Adamawa, Benue and Kano States (SIDPIN) and the EU Support for Protection, Assistance and Durable Solutions in Sokoto (SPADS).

Mignot disclosed that the two interventions, which are worth a 15 million Euros, reflect the European Union’s deep commitment to advancing human dignity, resilience, and sustainable development for displaced persons and the communities that host them.

He said, “Together with the Federal and State authorities, our partners including the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and Danish Refugee Council (DRC) will spearhead this initiative by focusing on local integration in urban and urbanising areas, adopting a multi-scale, integrated, and area-based territorial approach.

“The overall objective of these actions is to strengthen durable solutions through local integration, with a specific focus on women and children.

“We aim to improve the living conditions of displaced populations and host communities in Adamawa, Yobe, Benue, Kano, and Sokoto States through sustainable local urban integration approaches that are replicable and scalable.”

He also noted that displacement in Nigeria particularly in the North-east, North-central and North-west has affected over 3.5 million people.

The envoy pointed out that these individuals are not just statistics, but “lives interrupted, dreams deferred, families torn from their homes and futures.”

He added that, “Many of these IDPs want to return home to the place they were forced to leave.

“But some cannot do so in a foreseeable future, especially, because security conditions do not allow it.

“Others have made the choice to remain where they were resettled and this is a respectable personal choice.”

He said that the European Union believes that the response must go beyond emergency aid.

Mignot, therefore, commended the implementing partners such as IOM, UNHCR, UN-Habitat, and the Danish Refugee Council for their expertise, dedication, and shared vision of a better future for displaced persons.

He expressed optimism that the launch of SIDPIN and SPADS would mark the beginning of a new chapter in “how we respond to displacement not only in Nigeria, but also as a model for the region.”

“Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind, and that every displaced person has the opportunity not just to survive, but to rebuild his/her own life, to meaningfully contribute to communities, and become self-reliant,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, thanked the EU and all the implementing partners for their unwavering support.

He pledged the state government support and cooperation to the implementation of the projects.

On his part, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, noted that the EU Support for Internally Displaced Persons in Yobe, Adamawa, Benue, and Kano States (SIDPIN), and the EU Support for Protection, Assistance and Durable Solutions in Sokoto State (SPADS) initiatives matter because they touch the heart of human dignity. They are about restoring lives interrupted by conflict and displacement, ensuring that children can grow in safe environments, and that women and men can rebuild their futures with dignity and opportunity.