Ekiti 2026: APC Guber Aspirant, Ojo, Submits Form, Says State Needs Rescuer

Sunday Ehigiator

The battle for Ekiti 2026 has officially ignited as frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Engr. Kayode Ojo, stormed the party’s national secretariat on Thursday to submit his nomination form, thundering that “Ekiti needs a rescuer, and I am ready to answer that call.”

Shortly after submitting his form while speaking to journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Ojo, the Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, electrified supporters with promises like full local government autonomy, unprecedented infrastructure renewal, economic revival, and a new deal for teachers, civil servants, artisans, and students.

Ojo said, “Our agenda is bold, clear, and achievable. We will never hand over Ekiti’s destiny to those who do not share our progressive values. We will unite our party, heal old wounds, and transform our state into a model of good governance.”

He said he is certain of victory in the October 27 APC primary election and next year’s governorship election, and demanded a level playing field: “The people of Ekiti must be free to choose. We will not accept intimidation, harassment, or imposition. Only a popular candidate can win and I am that candidate.”

Ojo, in a statement, also vowed to secure Ekiti for the President’s 2027 re-election bid.

“This election is not just about who governs Ekiti, it is about who can mobilise the people for Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. I will stand with Tinubu, and together, we will elevate Nigeria,” he said.

He also dismissed comments allegedly made by APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, that picking forms was a waste of money.

“The people of Ekiti are crying for change. Submitting my forms today is my response to their cry. We are ready. We are resolute. We are unstoppable,” he fired back.

With his declaration, Ojo has thrown down the gauntlet, setting up a fierce battle for the APC ticket, and positioning himself as the rallying point for party loyalists who say Ekiti is ripe for change.