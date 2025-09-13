COAS: Dynamic Nature of Our Security Challenges Requires Officers Who Are Critical Thinkers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, yesterday stated that the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s security challenges require officers who can think critically, strategise effectively, and lead with vision.

General Oluyede made this statement at the brief but colourful graduation ceremony of the Leadership and Strategic Studies Course 3/2024 at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

Represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), Major General Gbemiga Adesina, the COAS charged the course participants to be exemplary ambassadors of the Centre and to justify the investment made in their training.

He stated that since its establishment, the Centre has remained true to its mandate of building capacity, generating ideas, and promoting research towards addressing national defence and security challenges.

Oluyede noted that it has also consistently provided a platform for officers to acquire advanced knowledge in leadership, strategy, interoperability, and national security.

He said, “Today, we are gathered to celebrate the achievements of another set of participants who, over the past 11 months, have dedicated themselves to intensive learning. Through the diverse modules offered—ranging from political economy, defence economics, leadership, military history and war studies, to policy analysis and critical thinking—you have been prepared to meet the demands of today’s dynamic security environment.

“I am particularly pleased with the depth of knowledge you have acquired and the resilience you have demonstrated throughout this course. Your successful completion of this programme reflects hard work, sacrifice, and commitment. I congratulate each of you on attaining this important milestone.

“This course was designed to bridge gaps in operational and strategic understanding among officers, thereby raising competencies to the highest professional standards. It is encouraging to note that the Centre continues to evolve its curriculum to meet contemporary requirements in line with global best practices.

“Graduands, as you return to your respective units and establishments, the Nigerian Army expects you to apply the knowledge and skills gained here to enhance operational efficiency and contribute meaningfully to national security.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General James Myam (rtd), said the focus of the course was to equip participants so that upon returning to their units, their performance would be significantly enhanced.

“I want to implore and charge you, as you graduate from this Centre today, always to remember the 11 months you spent here. Our expectations—and those of Army Headquarters—are that you will deliver on what is required of you, as your performance in the field will be closely monitored,” he said.

The Nigerian Army, he added, expects better leadership at all levels, improved critical thinking, and more effective contributions to operational and administrative processes.

“In essence, we expect you to deliver better outcomes for the Army and the nation at large,” he concluded