Brands Urged to Prioritise Value, Collaboration to Stay Ahead

Omolabake Fasogbon

As Nigeria positions itself for regional economic growth, organisations have been urged to have a rethink of how they build trust and deliver value to consumers.

Business Unit Director at media Reach OMD Nigeria, Emmanuel Adediran declared this recently at Brand Handlers Summit & Awards in Lagos, bringing together marketing professionals, brand custodians and other industry stakeholders.

Adediran who delivered a keynote address at the function maintained that brand survival in Nigeria depends largely on integrity, collaboration, and a stronger focus on consumer needs.

“Nigeria stands at the threshold of becoming Africa’s growth epicentre. To realise this potential, we must reset our approach, focus on value creation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to both brands and consumers”, he stated.

He maintained that brands must prioritise listening to their customers in the face of shrinking consumer confidence, fragmented attention, and weakened trust.

In succeeding at this, the marketing executive emphasised key strategies, including integrity, collaboration, digital innovation, sustainable practices, and talent development, while rethinking metrics to focus on long-term cultural and emotional connections.

“Every brand that has weathered these challenging times deserves recognition. Yet, as we look ahead, we must address the realities of subdued consumer confidence and the urgent need for renewed trust.

“True brand growth in Nigeria is no longer about choosing between brand or performance, it’s about multiplying both through relentless localisation, digital innovation, and a steadfast commitment to trust and integrity,” he said.