Bold Strategy to Revolutionise Women’s Health Launched

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A bold, data-driven, tech-enabled, and financially intelligent strategy designed to revolutionise women’s health across Nigeria has been launched.

The project RenewHER (Renew Health Equity and Reform) is a Presidential Women’s Health Transformation Initiative, led by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health (OSSAP-WH) and championed by Dr. Adanna Steinacker.

The launching was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja on Thursday evening with the Vice President Kashim Shettima representing President Bola Tinubu.

At the Gala, the Women’s Health Digital Media and Communications Hub, a national advocacy and story telling platform was unveiled, which is dedicated to amplifying women’s voices, spotlighting innovations, and driving conversations across six national priority areas: Maternal, Newborn and Child Health; Sexual and Reproductive Health; Adolescent Health and Menstrual Equity; Nutrition and Preventive Care; Healthcare Workforce and Access; and Coalition Building.

The evening also featured a Presidential Keynote Address, the premiere of the RenewHER campaign film, a cultural showcase, the Health Innovator Awards and a National Pledge Moment to mobilise long-term support for the initiative.

Speaking on the project, the SSA to the President on Women’s Health, Dr. Adanna Steinacker, said: “RenewHER is more than an initiative, it is a national call to action to redefine the future of women’s health and economic equity in Nigeria. Through the Women’s Health Nigeria Hub and Magazine, we a creating a movement that transforms policy, empowers communities, and inspires a new generation of champions for women’s health.”

Key strategic partners of the initiative include the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF), the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum (NGSF), the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), and the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN), all supporting RenewHER to deliver measurable health outcomes, while creating economic opportunities for women through financial incentives, digital wallets, microgrants, skills training, and women-led health innovations.