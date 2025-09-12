  • Friday, 12th September, 2025

UNILAG Alumni to Launch N500m Endowment Fund for Indigent Students

Funmi Ogundare

The Faculty of Arts Alumni Association of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has concluded plans to launch a N500 million endowment trust fund to support indigent students and those with special needs.

The faculty also announced plans for its forthcoming 60th anniversary celebration.

Addressing a press conference on the campus, Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Faculty of Arts 60th celebration, Hon. Francis Shonubi, called on all alumni, stakeholders, corporate organisations, and the public to generously support the initiative to help sustain and expand the faculty’s legacy for generations to come.

Shonubi said the funds will also be utilised for research and learning innovations, scholarships, strategic faculty development goals, and the “Light Up Arts Complex” initiative – an alternative solar power solution.

He said the anniversary week will start from Sunday, October 19, to Saturday, October 25, 2025, and would feature a rich line-up of academic, social, and cultural activities designed to showcase the enduring legacy and future potential of the faculty.

He stated that the faculty, known as, “The Home of Letters,” had stood as a beacon of intellectual excellence, scholarship, and cultural advancement in Nigeria and across the African continent for six decades.

This year’s anniversary celebration has the theme, “Humanities as the Tech Solution to Global Crisis in 21st Century Africa,” with esteemed lawyer based in New Jersey, USA, Dr Elvis Labode, keynote speaker.

Dean, Faculty of Arts, Professor Akanbi Ilupeju, described the faculty’s existence and continued relevance as a testament to the importance of arts and humanities in society.

Ilupeju emphasised that arts and humanities played a crucial role in analysing issues, documenting societal concerns, and projecting scientific discoveries, highlighting the faculty’s ability to adapt to the digital age, and transmitting knowledge in innovative ways.

Dignitaries expected at the event include former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, and member, House of Representatives, Ketu Federal Constituency, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara.

