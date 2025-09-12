Obi Chides Tinubu Over Inability to Keep Campaign Promise to Fix Electricity within Four Years

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has chided President Bola Tinubu over his inability to keep the campaign promise to fix the electricity crisis in Nigeria within four years.

Obi also reminded the president of his pledge to Nigerians not to vote for him for a second term in office, should he fail to fix the electricity crisis within the period promised.

Obi stated, ‘’Mr. President, it is time to prioritise generating and distributing more electricity to power businesses, especially NSME, which will create jobs and grow the economy.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the last general election spoke against the backdrop of Wednesday’s electricity grid collapse across the various states of the federation, reminding Tinubu to keep to his campaign promises.

In a statement he signed, Obi recalled Tinubu’s campaign vow, saying, ‘’Lest we forget, If I Don’t Obi Give You Constant Electricity in The Next 4 Years, Don’t Vote for Me for Second Term.’’

Obi, who took a swipe at Tinubu over his campaign promise to end the energy crisis, said, ‘’The impact is too glaring for Nigerians to forget the promise of Mr. President while campaigning on 22nd December 2022 that: ‘If I Don’t Give You Constant Electricity in the Next 4 Years, Don’t Vote Me for Second Term’”.

He said, ‘’For a nation already stated to have more people living without electricity than anywhere in the world, there could not be any more firm comforting political promise than this.

‘’Yet APC and its current government have presided over more national grid failures and power outages than any government in our history. There are now repeated blackouts despite billions in power investments.

‘’Over the years, billions of dollars have been spent on the power sector in Nigeria. In fact, Nigeria has spent more on power generation with little or no increase in supply, than countries like Vietnam, Egypt, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

‘’Yet, while some of these nations have proudly doubled their electricity generation, and distribution by adding tens of thousands of megawatts to transform their economies and increase their GDP, Nigeria has barely crawled from 4,500MW to 5,000MW.”

‘Obi added, “‘With a GDP of about $200 billion, Nigeria has the capacity to significantly boost its economy if it invests properly in electricity. Generating even a bare minimum of 10,000MW could raise our GDP by about 50%, which will unlock industrial growth, and create millions of jobs.

‘’But rather than focusing on this, which will improve our economy, we are focused on coastal roads that will contribute far less to our economic growth, while factories shut down, jobs disappear, businesses collapse, and ordinary Nigerians live in darkness.’’