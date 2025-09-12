  • Friday, 12th September, 2025

Leo Stan Ekeh, Others for ICM Conference

The Institute of Change Management (ICM) has concluded arrangements for its maiden annual conference with the theme: “Navigating to the Future: Synchronising People, Processes and Technology for the Next Era of Change.”

According to a statement by the media office of the Institute, founder of Zinox Technologies Limited and Chairman of Konga.com, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, is the keynote speaker at the epoch two-day event scheduled for September 25 – 26 2025 at the NECA Hall, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos.

Other eminent thought leaders also lined up as panelists at the conference to explore how digital transformation and organisational agility can shape the future of work include: immediate past Managing Director, Distel Wines and Spirits, Adenrele Onikosi;  Managing Director/CEO, Conegelics Consulting International Ltd., Christabel Onyejekwe; Board Chair, Africa Prudential Plc, Mr. Yemi Ajayi; Head of Human Resources at SYNLAB Nigeria and HR Lead for SYNLAB Emerging Markets across 13 countries, Ijeoma Onyenobi; Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Nigeria LNG, Akinola Akinwole; Chief Human Resources Officer at Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (Nigeria) Limited, Folorunso Aliu. 

Group Chief Information Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Unwana Esang; Vice President and Principal Consultant for Services Business Development, West Africa, Mastercard, Morolayo Igeleke; Country Business Manager, UPS Nigeria, Dr. Obiageli Nwobi, and Uche Lotanna-Anajemba, Senior Manager, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Seplat Plc.

They will explore the evolving dynamics of change and innovation across industries under the main theme and other sub-themes such as “The Role of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in Organisational Transformation.”

According to the statement, “whether you are a business leader, change, finance or HR practitioner, tech innovator or policy maker, this is your opportunity to connect, learn and lead change.”

The Institute was established as a response to the growing need to provide support to businesses, organisations, institutions, individuals and government establishments as they deal with the challenges of managing change.

