  • Friday, 12th September, 2025

Fake Army Colonel Arrested for  N1.37m Employment Scam in Ondo

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has apprehended a suspected notorious impersonator, Abdullahi Saliu, who allegedly posed as a Colonel in the Nigerian Army to swindle unsuspecting victims of N1,377,000.

Saliu deceitfully promised employment opportunities in the Nigeria Customs and Immigration Services to two victims, Oshoade Janet and Daisi Remilekun Joy, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ayanlade Olusola, said in a statement issued yesterday.

He said the state Police Command’s operatives tracked down Saliu to a hotel in Akure, the state capital, after diligent investigation, revealing that the suspect’s operations spanned multiple states, including Edo, Delta, Kogi, and Ondo.

According to him, “The suspect deceitfully lured and defrauded two unsuspecting female victims, Oshoade Janet and Daisi Remilekun Joy, under the false pretext of securing employment opportunities for their sons in the Nigeria Customs and Immigration Services.

“Through this fraudulent scheme, he obtained the sum of N1,377,000, which he subsequently converted to his personal use.

“Investigations further revealed that the suspect’s operations cut across state lines, with victims traced to Edo, Delta, Kogi, and Ondo States. He has long been on the Command’s watch list as a notorious job racketeer known for impersonating senior officers of different security agencies.

“His disguise and fraudulent claims include presenting himself variously as a Colonel in the Nigerian Army, a naval officer, a senior Immigration and Customs officer, among others, all in a bid to defraud unsuspecting citizens of their hard-earned money.”

Olushola, who added that the suspect has been arraigned before the Magistrate Court for appropriate prosecution, said the feat represents one of the several cases successfully cracked by the Ondo State Police Command in recent times.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.