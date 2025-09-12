Air Peace Reacts to NSIB Report on Runway Incursion at Port Harcourt Airport

*Says pilot in command of flight suspended indefinitely since incident for lack of professionalism

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace Limited, has reacted to the report of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on its flight operated by Boeing B737-524 aircraft with registration marks, 5N-BQQ, which overshot the runway on landing at the Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt, Rivers state on July 13, 2025.

NSIB stated its preliminary report indicated that cockpit and cabin crew members may have taken illicit substances, including alcohol and cannabis, which manifested after it carried out initial toxicological tests conducted on the flight crew.

The agency also issued immediate safety recommendations for Air Peace Limited to strengthen crew resource management (CRM) training, particularly in handling unstabilised approaches and go-around decisions, and to reinforce internal procedures for crew fitness-for-duty monitoring before flight dispatch.

Reacting to the preliminary report, Air Peace said in a statement signed by its management that it was yet to receive the report of NSIB findings more than a month after the incident.

The airline also disclosed that it grounded the Captain who operated the flight and was relieved from further flight duty till date for failure to adhere to Crew Resource Management (CRM) principles and for disregarding standard go-around procedures as advised by his co-pilot but not for testing positive to breathalyser test, as the result was not communicated to the airline by NSIB till date.

The statement stated, “We are yet to receive any official communications from the NSIB on such findings over a month after the incident and after the testing of the crew for alcohol which took place in less than an hour of the incident!

As a responsible airline, we place utmost priority on safety, transparency, and compliance, and it is important to set the record straight. Air Peace conducts frequent alcohol and drug tests on our crew. We have a very strict alcohol use policy that is stricter than the 8 hours before the flight as provided in the regulations. Drug use is a NO-NO!

“Following the incident, we took immediate and decisive action: The captain of the affected flight was grounded and relieved from further flight duty till date for failure to adhere to Crew Resource Management (CRM) principles and for disregarding standard go-around procedures as advised by his co-pilot but not for testing positive to breathalyser test as the result was not communicated to us by NSIB to date.

“Contrary to reports in the media, the First Officer (Co-pilot), who demonstrated professionalism in calling for a go-around to his captain, has been reinstated into active flying duties, with full approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The NCAA cleared him. If he was involved in drug or alcohol use, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority would not have cleared him to resume flight duties.

“However, if the relieved captain tested positive to the breathalyser test, then we must increase the frequency of our alcohol and drug tests on our crew. Again, the importance of Enhanced Crew Resource Management Training cannot be over emphasized.”

The airline also stated that it would intensify strict Fitness-for-Duty checks and Stronger Internal Monitoring to prevent any breach of “our zero-tolerance safety policy,” adding, “Air Peace has consistently maintained a strong safety record and strictly implements global best practices in all aspects of its operations, and we reassure our esteemed passengers and the Nigerian public that safety will never be compromised in Air Peace.”