Varsity Don Unveils ‘Adefulu Model’ to Drive Business Success Through Marketing

Funmi Ogundare

A Professor of Marketing Communication at Babcock University, Adesoga Adefulu, has unveiled a new framework, the ‘Adefulu Model’, designed to help businesses achieve long-term success through effective Marketing Communication.

The model, which is anchored on the five A’s of marketing; Attention, Attraction, Appreciation, Action and Advocacy, was presented during the university’s 54th inaugural lecture titled Integrated Marketing Communication Transformative Power: The Adefulu Model.

Explaining the concept, Adefulu said each of the five stages is interconnected, forming a seamless customer journey.

Attention marks the point where potential customers first become aware of a product or service; Attraction draws them in through unique features or value; Appreciation develops positive perception through branding and communication; Action drives purchase decisions; while Advocacy turns satisfied customers into ambassadors who promote the brand through word-of-mouth.

He noted that the Adefulu Model goes beyond the traditional framework by identifying specific customer touch points businesses can leverage to strengthen loyalty and ensure sustainable growth.

“By understanding these touch points and leveraging them effectively, businesses can create a loyal customer base and achieve long-term success,” he said.

Offering practical recommendations, Adefulu urged managers to adopt robust integrated marketing communication (IMC) strategies, restructure marketing and public relations units, and deploy short-term tools that enhance customer incentives.

He stressed the importance of internal communication, sales promotion and consistent messaging in building strong brand identity.

The don also advised regulatory bodies to enforce ethical standards and called on governments to adopt deliberate IMC strategies for effective communication of policies and programmes.

According to him, organisations should consistently showcase their achievements to enhance credibility and goodwill.

“By implementing these strategies, businesses can achieve consistency of information, counter misinformation and protect their brand integrity,” Adefulu stated