Mutfwang Recommits to Economic Empowerment of Women

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has inaugurated over 440 shops at the newly constructed Bukuru market in Jos South Local Government Area, with a strong emphasis on empowering women who make up the majority of traders in the state.

The project executed by the Jos Metropolitan Development Management Board (JMDB) comprises 164 shops, 16 warehouses, 133 small lock-up shops, 15 small shops, 166 stalls, office spaces, a motor park, and open areas for hawkers.

The governor applauded the efforts of JMDB for ensuring that development in the state capital is far-reaching, noting that the project will provide direct opportunities for the economic empowerment of women and youths.

He explained that the new facility would reduce the suffering women endure in their daily struggle to make ends meet and offer them a safer, cleaner, and more organized environment for business.

According to him, “My administration remains steadfast in its commitment to creating the right environment for small businesses to thrive. Women are at the heart of our market economy, and empowering them means strengthening families and communities. An economically thriving Plateau State is not just about business; it is indeed about shared prosperity. As your governor, I am personally committed to ensuring that economic empowerment remains central to our developmental agenda.”

The governor also pointed out that the project aligns with the Greater Jos Master Plan, which seeks to build modern, functional cities with well-structured market facilities that encourage business growth and economic integration. He stressed that the state is prepared to overcome challenges, embrace new opportunities, and implement sustainable strategies that guarantee steady progress for the economy.

Mutfwang called on the occupants of the market, particularly women, alongside community members and stakeholders, to take full ownership of the facility by protecting it, maintaining it, and using it to improve their lives and contribute to the collective prosperity of Plateau State.

In his remarks, the General Manager of JMDB, Hart Bankat, said the Bukuru Market is a testament to the board’s commitment to creating modern, efficient, and sustainable economic infrastructure.

He said: “This facility is designed to meet the needs of traders and shoppers alike, providing a clean and well-organized environment that will undoubtedly boost economic activities in the area and the state.”

He further explained that the JMDB plan focuses on infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, and economic growth, thereby ensuring that Jos remains a vibrant and attractive place to live and invest.

“As we unveil this market, we look forward to its positive impact on the lives of our people, particularly the traders and business owners who will use this facility. We are confident that this market will become a hub for economic activity, creating opportunities for growth and development in this region,” he added.

The Project Contractor and Manager of Spade Investment Limited, Mr. Garry Kim Wayas, revealed that the project was completed within 11 months after being awarded in July 2024. He said the company worked day and night in collaboration with the JMDB to deliver the project, and assured the governor of their readiness to undertake more projects in the state when given the opportunity.