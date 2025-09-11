  • Thursday, 11th September, 2025

INEC Formally Recognises David Mark-led ADC Leadership

Nigeria | 20 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognised the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former President of the Senate,  David Mark.

In July 2025, opposition leaders came together to adopt the ADC as its platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

At the unveiling of the party in Abuja, the coalition announced Mark as the Chairman of the party, while Rauf Aregbesola was appointed as the National secretary.

However, the electoral body in the updated list uploaded on its website on Wednesday, named Mark as National Chairman, Aregbesola as National Secretary, Mani Ibrahim Ahmad as National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary, and Prof. Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as National Legal Adviser.

