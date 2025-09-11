FG, Chinese Firm Seal Historic Deal on Local Insulin Production

The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Shanghai Haiqi Industrial Company Ltd. of China to establish Nigeria’s first local insulin production facility.

Dr Robert Ngwu, the Minister’s Senior Special Adviser, in statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the agreement was the first of its kind in Africa.

“This milestone initiative is the first of its kind in Nigeria and possibly in Africa representing a bold step towards affordable healthcare, industrialisation, and national health security.’’

The agreement was signed under the leadership of Chief Geoffrey Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, through the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA).

“It will enable the domestic manufacturing of insulin for Nigeria’s population and the wider African market.

“For decades, Nigerians living with diabetes have relied entirely on imported insulin, facing high costs, shortages, and limited access.

“With this agreement, Nigeria is set to end its full dependence on imports and position itself as a regional hub for medical biotechnology.’’

The statement listed key benefits of the project:

“Affordable healthcare–reduced costs and greater availability of insulin for millions of Nigerians.

“Health security: Less reliance on imports, safeguarding against international shortages and price shocks.

“Job creation: Development of skilled biotech jobs and capacity building for Nigerian researchers.

“Regional Leadership: Nigeria will pioneer insulin production in Africa, supporting both national and continental needs.’’

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nnaji described the project as a promise of renewed hope to every Nigerian family affected by diabetes, and a bold step towards a healthier, stronger, and more innovative Nigeria.

The initiative is fully aligned with President BolaTinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises healthcare, innovation, industrialisation, andself-reliance as key drivers of national transformation.

“The partnership also reflects the strong and enduring ties between Nigeria and China, showcasing how global cooperation can deliver impactful solutions for humanity,’’ the statement said.

Shanghai Haiqi Industrial Company Ltd. is a China-based multinational specialising in biotechnology, industrial equipment manufacturing, and healthcare innovation, with a strong record of international collaboration.