Excitement as Ilisan-Ilara-Akaka-Ode-Remo Road Nears Completion

The people of Ilisan, Ilara, Akaka, and Ode-Remo in Ikenne and Remo North Local Government Areas of Ogun State will soon heave a sigh of relief as construction work on the road linking the towns is in an advanced stage of completion.

The over 12-kilometer Ilisan-Ilara-Akaka-Ode-Remo road was awarded to Still Earth Construction and Realty Ltd by the state government.

A long stretch of about a kilometer of drainage on both sides and earthworks has been completed at the Akaka end of the road in preparation for stone base and asphalt work.

Asphalt work has been completed from Ode-Remo to Akaka, as well as from Ilisan through Ilara to Akaka.

Speaking to newsmen who were on a tour of the road project, the Regent of Akaka, Engr. Bola Awoderu, said the road had been in a deplorable condition for many years due to neglect by previous governments.

Engr. Awoderu said: “As a community, we are very happy with Prince Abiodun, particularly for this road because it has been dilapidated for so many years. Despite the fact that we have had governments, they neglected this area.

“The bad condition of this road had actually put our community in the background because before the governor came to start this road, Akaka was virtually going into extinction. People could not come here; our people went to the farm but could not bring their produce to the town. People from other communities could not come here to buy goods. Our markets had died, but with the reopening of this road, we are beginning to see life in the town.

“The governor came during his campaign and promised that he would do this road. This construction is now ongoing, and we can see that a reasonable part of it has been completed—only a few parts are still ongoing.

“We are really happy that this road is not just being rehabilitated; it is being reconstructed. What we are seeing now is a total reconstruction.

“We are very grateful, particularly for this road. Apart from this road that comes from Ode, passing through Ilara and Ilisan, which brings us closer to the International Airport, we also have another road supported by the World Bank (RAMP project) going into our farmlands.

“By the time that one is completed, it will help our farmers bring their farm produce from the farm to the market. Once we start having this, it will revive the social activity of the town.”

The Regent also lauded the governor for approving a satellite campus of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, in the community, noting that it would open another vista of development in the town.

“Once that polytechnic starts operation, more people will come into the town, so we are really grateful to the governor for these three major projects that are going on simultaneously within our town,” he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Akaka Development Council, Hon. Yemi Sobambo, said that with the road cutting across four major towns in Remoland and the campus of the polytechnic, Akaka is bound to witness unprecedented development, appreciating the governor for coming to their aid.

A resident of Akaka town, Evang. Jacob Ayanwale Taiwo, applauded the governor for not forgetting his promise to the town and for facilitating a World Bank RAMP project that has helped open accessible roads to their farmland.

“We also thank him for approving the satellite campus of Gateway Polytechnic to be sited in our town. We thank him very much,” he said.