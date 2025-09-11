Ayoola, Musa Win 2nd Atanda Musa U-15 National Championship

Umar Ayoola on Tuesday defeated his younger brother, Usman Ayoola, while Khadijat Musa defeated Chinenye Okafor to emerge champions at the 2nd Atanda Musa U-15 National Table Tennis Championship, hosted by the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos.

The two-day tournament was sponsored by former Commonwealth champion, Atanda Musa as part of his efforts to support the development of table tennis, in collaboration with the Lagos State Table Tennis Association and the Lagos Country Club.

According to Musa, his decision to sponsor the competition was driven by a desire to give back to society and to help discover new talents for the country.

The grand finale attracted top officials of the Lagos Country Club as well as table tennis legends, including Kasali Lasisi.

In the girls’ final, Musa and Okafor renewed their rivalry in a repeat of the 2025 Efunkoya Cup clash. This time again, the Osun State-born Musa edged her Abia counterpart 3-2, extending her dominance.

The boys’ final thrilled the fans as the Ayoola brothers showcased their exceptional skills. Despite taking an early lead, the younger Ayoola sought revenge for his loss at the Efunkoya Cup but was narrowly defeated in another explosive five-set encounter. Umar eventually prevailed 3-1 to be crowned champion.

A delighted Atanda Musa reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the championship as long as resources permit:

“I want to ensure this tournament remains a permanent feature in the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) calendar. I am excited about the quality of talents we’ve seen, and we will keep improving the competition. My pledge is to keep hosting it annually and to make it even bigger, with more players breaking into the national limelight,” Musa said.