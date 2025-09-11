A Decade of Greatness & Perseverance: The Emmanuel Daraloye’s Story

By Ismaila Amusan

While many youths seek serendipity as home, Emmanuel Daraloye weaved together threads, and webs, and built himself burrows and later, went from those crevices to the crest of his music journalism career, like a phoenix. Among rims, pages, scrolls, browsers, and griots, his story will be told of a mix of a body that houses creativity, dedication, resilience, and Africanism.

Emmanuel Daraloye’s career started a decade ago with his music review writing, and articles being posted on Facebook and other media. Since 2010, this journey of his has mirrored life’s greatest virtues, especially consistency, which has made him a highflyer in music journalism in not only Nigeria, but in the continent.

In 2015, at a moment when there were widened gaps in the communication between the student populace and the management of his college, Emmanuel took hold of social media (Facebook) as a democratized tool for this task, co-founded an online Newspaper which revolutionized the dissemination of information on campus. Hence, the information from the management wasn’t reaching the student populace, alone, which were the target audience, but also reaching aspiring students, alumni, among others; vice-versa. This led to the foundation of Arbico Parrot.

Apart from being a writing geek as a music journalist, Emmanuel Daraloye had also worked as presenter, and co-presenter radio programmes on Arbico FM, Eki 100.9 FM, the King Sunny Ade-owned Music and Culture Radio (M&C) 106.5 FM; all these radio stations in Ondo Town.

In an attempt to beautifully make collide, the effort of Afrobeat music artistes, since 2020, Emmanuel Daraloye has taken up a project to document Afrobeats stories – in album reviews, articles, interviews, among others. He has written over 1000 album reviews in nationwide newspapers, reputable online platforms, and on personal media accounts. This giant stride has impetuously, yet firmly, solidified his stance as Africa’s Most Prolific Freelance Music Critic. Apart from achieving this god-like state, Emmanuel Daraloye’s passion to support young Africans in diverse arts is literally daffodilic.

Music Nolly is one of Africa’s respected online music journals. Contributing to the telling of more of Africa’s stories from the patriarchs to Gen Zs, and all its successes in the global space, Emmanuel Daraloye served as an Editor, between June to July, 2020.

He has also published works in respected media outlets including Sahara Reporters, The Cable, Punch, The Guardian, The Tribune, Vanguard, Modern Ghana, Legit.ng, The Lagos Review, Ranks Africa, Thisday Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, Daily Times, Daily Post, NotJustOk, and more.

A sought-after commentator on music and entertainment, he has graced TV stations such as Ondo State Radiovision Corporation, OSRC (Akure), Western Nigeria TV (Osogbo) Kaftan TV (Ondo town) and also, radio stations like Suncity, 101.9 FM, Ondo Town, Eki 100. 9 FM, Ondo Town, Empire radio, 104.5fm, Akure, News Cruse, 92.7 FM, Ikere-Ekiti, Fresh Fm, Ado Ekiti, Midas Radio 90.5FM, Ado Ekiti, Brave 91.1 FM, Ogbomoso, Jamz 101.1 FM, Ibadan, Blast 98.3 FM, Ibadan, Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, Rédíò Afínjú, Osogbo, Adamimigo 105.1 FM, Ibadan, 32 FM Ibadan, Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos State) and more. His perspectives on entertainment related topics have been sought by Punch Newspaper, Dubawa, Zikoko, The Republic and Legit News.

Between 2023 and 2024, Emmanuel Daraloye embarked on his National Youth Service in Ibadan, lending his talents to the Tribune Newspaper. Immersed in the vibrant world of entertainment and music journalism, he actively contributed to the paper’s coverage, a period that not only sharpened his skills but also broadened his network within Nigeria’s dynamic media scene.

Beyond his own work, Daraloye is clearly invested in nurturing new voices. In November 2024, he sparked minds at the University of Ibadan’s “Indy Press” event with a captivating lecture. Then, by March 2025, his commitment went even deeper as he teamed up with them to create a groundbreaking music criticism internship, empowering participants with valuable skills and official certification by March 31, 2025.

Emmanuel Daraloye isn’t just a music critic; he’s also the go-to advisor, and consultant for some of the biggest names around – think top politicians, business moguls, entertainers, and even religious leaders. You know he’s got his finger on the pulse of Nigeria’s creative scene when artists like Beautiful Nubia, Pheelz, Ajebutter22, and Minz have all sat down with him for a chat, recognizing his importance.

Right now, splitting his time between the vibrant city of Lagos and the historical charm of Ibadan, Emmanuel is pouring his heart into his most significant project yet: “Afrobeats Best 1,000 Albums.” This isn’t just another list; it’s his way of solidifying his place as someone who truly cares about and preserves the story of African music.

Born in Ipele, raised in Akure, shaped and nurtured in Ondo town, Emmanuel Daraloye continues to be a guiding voice in African music journalism—unwavering, insightful, and ever-evolving.

You can reach him via email at daraloyee@gmail.com.