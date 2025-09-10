UBEC Restrategises for Improved Service Delivery 

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hajia Aisha Garba, has stated that the agency will explore new ways to improve efficiency, foster innovation, and deliver on its mandate.

Speaking in Lagos at a two-day retreat for senior staff-phase two, she said that the retreat was a critical step in advancing the commission’s goals of the 2025-2028 Strategic Blueprint.

According to her, the commission had taken important steps to enhance the quality of teaching and learning through the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programme.

“We are equipping educators with the knowledge and tools they need to deliver better outcomes for children nationwide.

“Our mandate is ambitious because we are shaping the future of millions of Nigerian children. The way we plan, collaborate, and lead has a direct impact on what happens in classrooms across the country,’’ she noted.

According to her, over the past few months, there has been meaningful progress together with SUBEBs for the construction of over 4,900 classrooms, the establishment of 34 model and SMART schools, the provision of more than 353,000 units of furniture, and the impact on over 2.3 million learners.

Garba said that the retreat will provide the commission the opportunity to reflect on the bigger picture of what has been done, further improvement and any need to change the systems, structures, and discuss ways of working together.

Garba added that the retreat will help the commission to align with key priorities to meet its annual commitments in coordination with stakeholders; strengthen teamwork, knowledge sharing, and interdepartmental collaboration to improve efficiency and foster innovation.

The UBEC boss charged the staff to engage, listen with openness, and think with courage as the event is an opportunity for them to align, connect, and strengthen the commission’s collective resolve.

The Deputy Executive Secretary Technical, Rasaq Olajuwon, said that UBEC must routinely assess its progress, confront systemic bottlenecks, and realign its strategies to ensure improved learning outcomes for every child.

“Given the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to promote inclusive and qualitative development for all Nigerians, the Federal Ministry of Education introduced the National Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) to revitalise the education sector and ensure more coordinated, accountable, and results-driven delivery.

Akinyemi added: “UBEC is fully aligned with this national agenda, particularly the commitment to achieving the 13 ministerial deliverables linked to the Basic Education Programme.”

Akinyemi stated that the participation of senior staff in the retreat signals its shared responsibility and commitment to UBEC’s reform agenda.

“The success of this repositioning effort depends on our collective will, collaboration, and dedication to delivering results that truly transform the lives of Nigerian children,” he said.

At a two-day retreat, the management and senior staff brainstormed on repositioning basic education in the country.