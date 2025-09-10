THE RISING CASES OF SUICIDES

The authorities could do more to stem the scourge

For several years, the nation’s present socio-economic environment has been a predisposing factor to depression and perhaps suicide. There is enormous emotional and financial stress as well as pervading poverty and hopelessness. From the North to the South of the country, reported cases of suicide are now on the increase. As millions of people around the world therefore mark this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), it is important for critical stakeholders in the country to join the ongoing conversation about the malaise.

Suicide is a major public health challenge, with more than 700,000 deaths each year globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has chosen ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’ as triennial WSPD theme for 2024-2026. Changing the narrative, according to WHO “is about transforming how we perceive this complex issue and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support.”

In Nigeria today, reports on suicide have moved from an occasional blip to a very disturbing trend. In 2019, the suicide rate in Nigeria was put at 6.9 per 100,000, much higher than 6.5 per 100,000 in 2012. It is not restricted to any demographic group as both the young and the old are killing themselves. According to the WHO, one in four Nigerians suffer from some sort of mental illnesses. With just few federal neuropsychiatric hospitals in the country, serious budget constraints, the exodus of many experts in search of greener pastures abroad, and ignorance, it comes as no surprise that suicides are on the rise. Unfortunately, there is nothing to suggest that there are efforts to tackle this health challenge.

Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. Like diabetes and heart disease, it is a medical condition which is treatable. Many people with mental health illness return to a productive and fulfilling life after promptly seeking help. But the country is not doing enough to tackle this public health emergency, and it is responsible for the growing cases of suicides. Stemming the tide requires a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach involving various government ministries, agencies, and departments especially that of health, labour and employment, and social services.

There are many theories as to why many Nigerians are now taking their own lives. It is an established fact that impoverished individuals are a major risk group for depression. And depression, according to experts, is the most common reason why people commit suicide. Besides, the use of hard drugs (particularly Indian hemp, cocaine and even methamphetamine) are commonplace in the society, and one of the adverse effects is depression.

Indeed, medical practitioners under the aegis of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, (SOFPON) have for years been raising concerns about the growing number of Nigerians living with depression. According to a SOFPON official, Dr. Blessing Chukwukwelu, in Nigeria, “only one-fifth of those with a depressive episode receive any treatment, and only one in 50 receives treatment that is minimally adequate.” She recommends that medical practitioners who see various cases of ailment at the Primary Health Centres should be trained on how to identify the symptoms of depression.

While the authorities must begin to deal with this problem, there are also other reasons why people take their own lives and devastate members of their family and friends with shock. For instance, underlying mental disorders such as schizophrenia, excessive alcoholism, and drug abusive play significant role in triggering suicidal thoughts. To successfully deal with this problem, the authorities must do more to address the issue of stigma while an awareness campaign is also important for the prevention of social habits that are detrimental to mental health, especially among young people.