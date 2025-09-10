Nigeria Needs Feasible Housing Policy to Tackle Deficit, Says Fendini CEO

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

President and Chief Executive Officer of Fendini Group, a leading real estate developer, Laja Adeoye, has emphasized the urgent need for a strong and feasible housing policy in the country to tackle the persistent housing deficit and promote affordable mass housing production.

Adeoye while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, described the current housing policy as obsolete and stressed the importance of pragmatic approaches and well-structured strategies to address the nation’s housing challenges effectively.

He highlighted the housing sector’s potential as a key driver for economic recovery, empowerment of citizens, and reduction of unemployment, calling on all levels of government to collaborate with professional bodies in the housing sector and research institutions to develop home-grown, efficient, and sustainable housing solutions.

The Fendini CEO who reaffirmed his company’s commitment to deliver affordable luxury properties through its flagship project, Rayfield Gardens City Estate in Ibadan, said it is essential to develop strategies that are tailored to Nigeria’s unique circumstances.

He also advocated for increased encouragement and use of local building materials, noting that public acceptance has been hindered by widespread apathy toward these resources.

Adeoye who praised the housing initiatives of the Oyo State government, specifically lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for his leadership and dedication to the state’s development.

He said, “We express gratitude to the Oyo State Government for the opportunity to develop the Rayfield Gardens City Estate. The government has been instrumental in creating an enabling environment, and we are working tirelessly to meet project deadlines.”

He also unveiled a bold vision for Rayfield Gardens City, a rapidly developing elite residential estate in Ibadan that is set to redefine luxury and sustainable living in Nigeria’s real estate sector, stating “we aimed to create a distinct living experience, blending modern architecture with functional infrastructure, affordability, and accessibility along the Ibadan-Iwo road.”

According to him, the Rayfield Garden City Estate which is located within Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala GRA, Wofun, along the Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo road, spans 21 hectares and represents a strategic Public-Private Partnership between the Oyo State Government and Fendini Group, facilitated by the Oyo State Investment and Public-Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA).

He added that the estate has witnessed a surge in construction activities, with hundreds of luxury duplexes and smart homes either completed and occupied or nearing completion, driven by the presence of reliable electricity, well-developed road networks, and other critical infrastructure fueling rapid growth.

“Launched in 2023, Rayfield Gardens City plans to deliver over 400 homes, including 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom bungalows, terraces, and duplexes, alongside serviced plots for investors and homebuyers wishing to customize their properties.

“Unlike the space-constrained urban centers such as Lagos, Rayfield Gardens leverages Ibadan’s abundant land to offer spacious, contemporary housing designs, appealing to discerning families and investors locally and from the diaspora.

“The estate’s self-contained commercial hub, anchored by the newly opened Westmead Mall, features essential services including a supermarket, pharmacy, spa, salon, bakery, restaurant, gym, game arcade, and leasable retail shops—transforming retail and lifestyle experiences within the estate”, he said.

Adeoye stated further that future developments include plans for a 4-star hotel, international conference center, hospital, school, banking hall, and amusement park, positioning Rayfield Gardens as both a residential and business hub, noting that durable 80mm paving stone roads, solar-powered street lighting, and upcoming centralized treated water systems underscore the estate’s commitment to sustainability.

He said, “A dedicated facility management team ensures a serene, eco-friendly environment with noise and air pollution kept at bay. Security remains paramount, with 24-hour CCTV surveillance and a robust security presence, complemented by lush gardens and green spaces that rival top-tier Nigerian estates like Banana Island and Victoria Garden City.

“Rayfield Gardens City epitomizes the Oyo State government’s dedication to resolving housing deficits through public-private collaboration. Governor Makinde’s administration continues to invest heavily in infrastructure projects that enhance accessibility and stimulate trade, including the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, upgraded Ibadan Airport, and key road corridors.

“During an October 2024 inspection, Governor Makinde lauded Fendini Group’s innovative estate development, emphasizing its potential to generate employment opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs. The issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in July 2025 further solidified the estate’s credibility as a secure and lucrative investment destination.

“As Oyo State continues to emerge as a key investment hub in Nigeria and Africa, Rayfield Gardens City is leading this transformation,” said Adeoye. This is more than housing; it is a comprehensive urban lifestyle in a secure, self-sustaining environment.”

The Head, Customer Relations at Fendini Group, Halima AbdulRafiu, on her part, stressed the estate’s emphasis on quality and longevity, stating that the roads are designed to remain pothole-free for 10 to 20 years while residents benefit from treated water, reliable electricity, and superior security.

“Solar energy integration in street lighting and select homes highlights a commitment to reducing reliance on Nigeria’s national grid, while smart home designs and spacious layouts cater to modern lifestyle needs. Aerial views showcase a striking uniformity of red and green roofs, coupled with white, light, and dark grey exteriors.

“Homes feature low 1.7-meter fences with front iron grills to promote security and community interaction. The estate enforces a strict code of conduct favoring residents who develop quality homes over land banking”, she said.

The estate which is scheduled for completion by late 2027 is set to become the foremost luxury estate in Ibadan blending residential comfort with commercial vibrancy and sustainable infrastructure with investors expected to acquire commercial plots while homebuyers can choose from a variety of modern housing options or serviced plots to build their dream homes.