NGO to Empower 2,000 Frontline Health Workers in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), CARE Nigeria, has revealed plans to empower 2,000 frontline health workers with relevant skills to deliver high-quality and efficient healthcare services in Katsina State.

The organisation disclosed this at the ceremonial launch of its Enhancing Resilience in Frontline Community Healthcare (EnRiCH) project in Katsina State at the Government House, Tuesday.

The EnRiCH Project Coordinator, Dr. Rimaye Aminu Hamisu, while presenting an overview of the project, said it will empower 2,000 frontline health workers to deliver services to one million people across the state.

He said the health personnel would be trained on financial literacy and leadership skills through digital learning platforms to provide services to the one million people in 200,000 households in three years.

He added the project would equip, provide timely and quality healthcare services to 15 healthcare facilities in the state, while psychological support would be given to 1,000 survivors of Gender-based Violence (GBV) in the state.

“12,500 community members will participate in social analysis and action groups where they will receive group counselling and key information, explore agency, relational and structural transformation for improve

social cohesion”, he said.

Earlier, the Country Director of CARE Nigeria, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, said the project will empower the health workers to drive quality and strengthen community-based healthcare systems in the state.

Represented by the Assistant Country Director of CARE Nigeria, Jennifer Orgle, Abdu lamented that the frontline healthcare workers, who work under challenging conditions to save lives, are unsupported and overstretched.

He however said the EnRiCH project will support the Katsina State Government to create an enabling environment to equip and empower the health workers to deliver high-quality services to communities.

Abdu therefore urged the state government, civil society organisations and communities to support the frontline health workers to ensure continuity and sustainability of their life-saving services across the state.

While launching the EnRiCH project, the Wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda, commended the organisation for unveiling the three-year project in Katsina.

Radda, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hadiza Yar’Adua, said: “I am particularly impressed that these services will reach over one million people in 200,000 households across our dear states.”

Launched in collaboration with the Katsina State Ministry of Health, Primary Healthcare Agency and Life Helpers Initiative (LHI), the three-year project would be implemented in 10 local government areas of the state.