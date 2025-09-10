Galatasaray Give Update on Osimhen’s Injury

Turkish Super Lig and Cup champions, Galatasaray, have provided more details regarding the injury Victor Osimhen sustained during Super Eagles 1-0 win over Rwanda in Uyo last Saturday.

The reigning Super Lig champions have confirmed that Victor Osimhen has suffered an ankle ligament damage.

In a medical bulletin released on Tuesday, Galatasaray’s team doctor, Yener İnce, revealed that scans at the club’s partner hospital showed “a moderate sprain (stretching and bleeding) was detected in Osimhen’s ankle ligaments and the necessary treatment has been initiated in order for our football player to return to the field as soon as possible.”

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker limped off in the first half after a collision and did not recover in time to join Super Eagles squad in Bloemfontein for the clash with Bafana Bafana which ended 1-1 last night.

According to Soccernet.ng, a private jet sent by Galatasaray flew the former Napoli and Lille forward back to Turkey on Sunday shortly after his international teammates headed to South Africa.

The timing of Victor Osimhen’s injury could hardly be worse.

Osimhen has scored three goals in as many qualifiers but has now missed five games in the campaign, including key fixtures against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Benin and South Africa.

Nigeria trail South Africa on 17 points by six points in Group C with only two matches left to play. The draw last night in Bloemfontein has left Eagles chances of automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup in jeopardy.