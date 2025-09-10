AFMPN to Brainstorm on Harnessing Technologies for Smart Workplaces, Cities

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Association of Facilities Management Practitioners, Nigeria (AFMPN) is set to host a Conference that will bring together industry stakeholders to shape the future of facilities management. Themed “Future-Proofing Facilities: Harnessing Technologies for Smart Workplaces and Smart Cities,” this event promises to be a game-changer for professionals in the built environment.

As the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, ESV. Stephen Ola Jagun, notes, “This conference is a call to action for all stakeholders in the facilities management industry. We must come together to share knowledge, expertise, and experiences that will drive innovation and growth in our industry.” Joining Jagun on the Board of Trustees are esteemed professionals such as Dr. MKO Balogun, ESV. Okesola, and Engr. Tony Ekeazu, together with the President, Dr. Olumide Aina who are all committed to advancing the profession.

According to a statement by AFMPN, the conference is scheduled for September 24-25, 2025, at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos, and it will be a platform for professionals, contractors, suppliers, vendors, managers, engineers, architects, builders, developers, and government officials to converge and discuss the future of facilities management. With its focus on harnessing smart workplaces and smart cities, the conference will explore the latest trends and best practices in the industry.

“This event is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in facilities management. By bringing together industry leaders and experts, AFMPN aims to drive innovation, promote collaboration, and shape the future of the profession. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a community that is shaping the future of facilities management in Nigeria,” the statement said.