Wike Appoints Sabanti Nathan FCTA Acting Head of Service

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has appointed Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan as Acting Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Senior Special Assistant Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement Tuesday that Nathan, who until now, was the Permanent Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA, was appointed in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Service.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Nathan’s appointment was as a result of the death, last week Monday, of Mrs Grace Adayilo, the FCTA Head of Service.

She once served as the Director Finance and Administration in the office of the Honourable Minister of FCT before her appointment as Permanent Secretary.