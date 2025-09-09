Unbeaten Tunisia Join Morocco at the World Cup

Tunisia qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time 1-0 winner away against Equatorial Guinea on Monday evening.

The North Africans came under pressure for most of the game in Malabo, with the hosts needing victory themselves to keep alive their own hopes of reaching the finals.

Tunisia had goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen to thank for a string of saves in the second half as he acrobatically kept out efforts from Saul Coco, Emilio Nsue and Alejandro Masogo.

With Equatorial Guinea pushing forward in search of a goal, the Carthage Eagles won the match from a counter attack in the last of four added minutes.

Firas Chaouat dispossessed Coco, advanced into the box and unselfishly squared for Mohamed Ben Romdhane to score past Jesus Owono.

Tunisia are assured of top spot in Group H with two games to spare, and have reached Canada, Mexico and the United States without conceding a goal in their eight qualifiers to date.

It will be the seventh time the national side – who have never progressed past the group stage at a World Cup – will feature at the finals.