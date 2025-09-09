RSUTH Seek Collaboration for a Sustained Global Health Priorities

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) has called for the collaboration of other teaching hospitals and universities within Nigeria, as well as government ministries and donor organisations to expand its capacity and align their work with national and global health priorities.

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Sampson Parker, made the call yesterday during the inauguration of the new governing board of the Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.

In his address, Parker stated that they are set out on a journey of renewal and responsibility to reimagine healthcare delivery in Rivers State to strengthen the university’s role in producing globally competitive health professionals, and to make the teaching hospital a shining example.

Parker expressed that: “At the heart of our mandate is service to the people of Rivers State and beyond.”

“This hospital is not merely a cluster of wards, clinics, and laboratories; it is a sanctuary of healing, a place where lives are saved, where families find hope, and where our citizens look to us for compassion and competence.”

He explained that: “Diligence in service means that no patient should ever walk through these gates and feel neglected. It means that we must uphold the highest standards of medical ethics, patient care, and accountability. It means prudent use of resources, transparency in administration, and a relentless pursuit of efficiency.”

Parker, who was a former Commissioner of Health in the state, urged the new board members to work hard and ensure health outcomes for the people of the state, adding that: “The lives of men, women, and children depend on our stewardship. That is a sacred trust, and we must approach it with diligence, discipline, and devotion.”

He regretted that too often in the healthcare system, the welfare of staff is overlooked, stating that: “We cannot afford to make that mistake. A teaching hospital that neglects its patients cannot deliver excellence. We must therefore prioritise a safe working environment free from avoidable hazards, violence, and preventable risks.

“When we invest in our people, they in turn invest their best in our patients and students. Staff welfare is not a privilege; it is a necessity for sustainable excellence.”

The chairman said the board is going to prioritise support systems such as stress management programmes, counselling, and continuous training to help staff thrive in what is often a demanding, emotionally draining profession.

On seeking partnership, he said: “Healthcare challenges are complex and cannot be solved in isolation. That is why collaboration is essential.

“As a board, we will actively seek partnerships with other teaching hospitals and universities within Nigeria to share expertise, research findings, and training opportunities.

International medical institutions and agencies, to access cutting-edge technologies, attract grants, and facilitate staff and student exchange programmes. Government ministries and donor organizations, to expand our capacity and align our work with national and global health priorities.

“Together, we can make the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital not only a symbol of medical progress in Nigeria, but also a beacon of hope for Africa.”