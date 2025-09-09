Literacy Day: Prospects Are High Towards Achieving SDG-4 in 2030, Says FG

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has revealed that there are huge possibilities tilting towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that focuses on education, looking at the successes already recorded in mass literacy programmes, school enrolment for out-of-school children, as well as retention.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, who stated this on Monday at the commemoration of the 2025 International Literacy Day, said the government has launched initiatives to develop a reliable and valid data system to track progress in the education sector.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Promoting literacy in a digital era,’ the minister revealed that government recognizes the importance of data collection in assessing progress and identifying areas for improvement which includes identifying and tracking out-of-school children, including initiatives by the Out-of-School Commission and the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education.

She noted that a key aspect of Nigeria’s data collection efforts is the government’s commitment to owning and controlling its own data, while ensuring that it is accurate, comprehensive and tailored to the country’s specific needs.

According to her, “Nigeria is working towards achieving its development goals by 2030, with a particular focus on the education sector. The government has launched initiatives to develop a reliable and valid data system to track progress in education.

“The government’s efforts in data collection and education are part of its broader goal to achieve its development targets by 2030. By improving access to education and developing a reliable data system, the government hopes to make significant progress towards achieving these targets.

“By developing a reliable and valid data system, the government will be able to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and make informed decisions about how to allocate resources. This will help ensure that Nigeria is well on its way to achieving its 2030 targets and making progress towards sustainable development.”

In his speech, the acting Executive Secretary of NMEC, Dr. John Edeh, stated that the digital education project aimed at promoting digital development and education among the youth and adults in underserved communities has achieved remarkable success with over 27,000 individuals that have enrolled in the programme, far exceeding the initial target of 3,876.

He said the project utilizes digital tools such as radio, TV, and mobile apps to make education more accessible, adding that the innovative approach has enabled the project to reach various communities, including villages and settlements and with plans already in place to expand to more areas, targeting thousands of more individuals.

“The initiative’s goals include increasing accessibility to digital education, promoting digital literacy, and contributing to community development.

“By equipping the youth and adults with digital skills, the project aims to improve their lives and empower them for the future. This will enable them to participate fully in the digital economy and take advantage of new opportunities.

“The project’s success highlights its potential to make a significant impact in promoting digital education and bridging the gap in underserved communities. The project’s reach and impact are expected to continue growing as it expands to more areas.

“The achievement is a testament to the project’s effectiveness in addressing the digital divide and promoting digital inclusion. As the project continues to grow and expand, it is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of individuals in underserved communities,” he said.