Flood: 545 Households Displaced in Kaduna

No fewer than 545 households have been displaced after two days of torrential rainfall, with 171 houses also damaged across communities in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Usman Mazadu, made this known in a statement in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Mazadu said the agency led a joint assessment of the affected areas to determine the scale of destruction and coordinate emergency response.

He explained that the rain, which fell between September 4 and September 5, forced responders to move from evaluation to urgent evacuation in some communities, as floodwaters submerged homes and property.

According to him, the multi-agency team included the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Christian Aid, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Red Cross, and the Kaduna State Fire and Public Safety Agency.

He said Kigo Road community was the worst-hit, where 69 buildings and 276 households were flooded, adding that a private nursery and primary school, Merits Kids Academic School, was also affected.

Mazadu added that in Rifin Guza, an overflowing river submerged several buildings, while other communities impacted included Shooting Range, Kabala Costain; Bashama Road, Tudun Wada; Ungwan Rimi, where a connecting bridge to Libreville Road was washed over; and Malali G.R.A.

He stressed that the assessment was crucial in guiding government intervention.

“We are documenting every affected household to ensure relief reaches those who need it most. Our priority is to provide temporary shelter, food and medical support for displaced residents,” he said.

He further noted that KADSEMA is working closely with partners to sustain ongoing relief efforts.

“Beyond immediate response, we are developing a recovery plan to help affected communities rebuild and reduce future risks,” he said.

Mazadu also confirmed that the assessment team visited a displacement camp at Girls Primary School, Kigo, where the agency assured residents of government’s continued support until normalcy is restored. (NAN)