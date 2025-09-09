FG Begins Distribution of N2.9bn Health Commodities to 10 States

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government on Monday flagged-off the distribution of Maternal and Neonatal Health (MNH) commodities worth N2.9 billion to 10 states in Nigeria.

The management of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) which is handling the distribution said initiative is to help reduce maternal and neonatal deaths in the country.

It said that 60 percent of the commodities will be distributed to states in the Northwestern part of Nigeria based on health indices.

While speaking at event, Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Muyi Aina, explained the distribution is part of the government’s efforts to improve the health of mothers and newborns.

“This is actualisation of the President’s agenda to save the lives of our mothers and our newborns to reduce mortality in that population.

“The commodities will be distributed across four zones, with the Northwest zone receiving 60 percent of the commodities and the Northeast zone receiving 34 percent,” he said.

Aina said the initiative was a collaborative venture between the government and partners, and that the federal government is providing support to states to improve maternal and neonatal healthcare.

According to him, the NPHCDA has identified 10 states and 80 local governments as priority areas for the distribution as he also disclosed that the agency is working with states to ensure sustainability of the program, and that states are expected to commit resources to support the initiative.

He also noted that 21 states are currently implementing the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) program, and that the agency is working to expand the program to other areas.

Aina also emphasized the importance of tracking progress and measuring outcomes to ensure that the initiative is effective in reducing maternal and neonatal mortality. “We will measure how we are doing, and if our strategy is working, we will double down,” he said.

The Executive Director thanked partners for their support and emphasized that the initiative requires collaboration to achieve its goals.

Also speaking, Dr. Mary Brantwo, WHO Representative, noted the commodities being handed over are not just supplies, but “tools of hope, dignity, and survival” that represent a shared commitment to safeguarding the lives of mothers and newborns across Nigeria.

She commended NPHCDA for its leadership in strengthening primary health care and ensuring the commodities reach the communities where they are needed most.

“This handover is a testament to the power of partnership, and to the progress that is possible when we align our efforts with national priorities and global standards,” she said.

Brantwo reiterated WHO’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in achieving its maternal and newborn health goals under the Sustainable Development Agenda.

“Together, let us continue to work toward a future where every pregnancy is safe, every birth is celebrated, and every newborn has the chance to thrive,” she added.

The Representative the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Achu Lordfred, noted the distribution of maternal and newborn health commodities aligns with UNFPA’s areas of work, including preventing maternal deaths, promoting family planning, and ending gender-based violence.

“UNFPA works with the government of Nigeria to ensure reproductive health commodity security, including maternal and newborn health commodities,” he said.

He also mentioned the UNFPA’s recent activities in supporting maternal life-saving interventions, such as heat-stable carbetocin, which have shown promising results in reducing maternal deaths.

“It is our fervent wish that this distribution of commodities will further accelerate progress in reducing maternal and newborn deaths in our frontline health facilities,” he said.

The Senior Officer, Primary Health Care, Gates Foundation, Khalilu Muhammed, said, the foundation’s support for the government’s efforts to end preventable maternal deaths aligned with its three big aspirations for the next 20 years, which include spreading innovations, ending diseases, and lifting millions out of poverty.

“Today’s event is a testament to the fact that this government and other reformers are pushing hard for this,” he said.

Muhammed pointed out the importance of the private sector in complementing government efforts to improve healthcare outcomes.

“We are meeting here in a private sector facility because we know that the private sector is critical to ensuring that we deliver quality healthcare,” he added.

Muhammed restated the commitment of the Gates Foundation to supporting the government’s efforts to improve maternal and newborn health outcomes.

“Our goal ultimately is to create a world where everybody has the opportunity to survive and thrive,” he said, congratulating the government and NPHCDA on their efforts.