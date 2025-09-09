  • Monday, 8th September, 2025

Ex-NNPC GM Faces U.S. Sentencing Over $2.1m Bribery Conviction

Featured | 18 seconds ago

A U.S. District Court in California has fixed December 1, 2025, for the sentencing of Paulinus Iheanacho Okoronkwo, a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), who was convicted of accepting a $2.1 million bribe from a Swiss oil firm.

Okoronkwo, 58, was indicted in January 2024 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California on multiple charges, including three counts of unlawful monetary transactions, one count of tax evasion, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors said the former NNPCL executive received $2,105,263 in October 2015 from Addax Petroleum, a Swiss subsidiary of Chinese oil giant Sinopec. The payment, funnelled through his Los Angeles law firm and presented as consultancy fees, was described by the U.S. Department of Justice as a bribe intended to secure favourable drilling rights in Nigeria.

Court filings revealed that Addax executives misrepresented the transaction, misled auditors, and dismissed officials who raised concerns about the deal. Okoronkwo allegedly used nearly $1 million of the funds as a down payment for a home in Valencia, California, while failing to declare the income in his 2015 Federal tax return.

In 2022, during a Federal probe, he further obstructed justice by falsely claiming the funds belonged to a client. After a four-day trial, a jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Judge John F. Walter, who presided over the case, noted that Okoronkwo could face up to 25 years in prison: 10 years each for the unlawful monetary transactions and obstruction of justice, and five years for tax evasion.

Okoronkwo, once a practising Lawyer in Los Angeles’ Koreatown district, is currently out on a $50,000 bond while awaiting sentencing.

The NNPCL dismissed him in 2024 following his indictment, according to former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, who confirmed the Corporation had severed ties with him.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.