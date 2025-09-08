Stakeholders Reunite as Adeleke Resolves Ife PDP Feud

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has resolved recent family differences within the Ife federal constituency of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), charging all stakeholders to beware of agents of division engineered by the opposition.

At a high powered reconciliation meeting attended by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi; state Chairman of the party, Hon Sunday Bisi; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; Chairman of the Commissioners’ Forum, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa, and other party stalwarts, the family feud was declared fully resolved with common resolution to forget and forgive for next year victory.

Governor Adeleke, while rounding off the meeting, described the recent disagreement as a product of communication gap and deliberate efforts of some external forces to sow seeds of discord within the party, commending the leaders for their openness and brotherhood.

He said: “Throughout this meeting today, I see that Ile Ife PDP is truly united. I listen to all the leaders here and I see clearly a communication gap among the leaders. There is also a strong sign of an outsider plot to divide Ife PDP.

“Now that we have seen the roots of the matter, I charge us to get back to work. Our administration has done so much for Ifeland and we are still going to do more.

“Ile Ife is a PDP territory. Go back and sustain the tempo. I commend the elders and leaders, the senatorial leader, the local party chairmen, the elected party chairmen, party chiefs and operatives. Go back and continue working for victory of the party.”

Earlier, the party Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, described the incident leading to a vote of no confidence as a family affair, adding that “all parties have demonstrated true love for the party.

“We are glad that all issues have been ironed out. It is the resolution of this meeting that all statutory meetings for party mobilisation should reconvene and all party members and leaders should decisively frown at any act capable of misinterpretation as anti-party activity”, the party chairman told the meeting.