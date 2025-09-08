NULGE: AGF Plotting to Preempt S’Court, Set to Pay Osun LG Funds to APC Chairs, Councillors Sacked by Court

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State chapter, has disclosed that the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is plotting to “preempt the Supreme Court” by allegedly preparing to pay withheld local government allocations in Osun into the accounts of court-sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen and councillors.



In a press statement signed by its President, Dr. Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, the union warned that the alleged move would amount to “gross misappropriation” and a brazen attempt to subvert the rule of law.

It said: “Nigerians are well aware of the lingering crisis that has plagued local government administration in Osun State since February this year, following the seizure of local government funds by the federal government. This matter is currently before the Supreme Court for adjudication.



“We have, however, received credible information that officials of the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) have been instructed to prepare mandates to release Osun State local government allocations covering over eight months into accounts that do not belong to our local governments. Disturbingly, these accounts belong to chieftains of the APC who have been removed by the court as chairmen and councillors.



“We competently gathered that the Director, Federation Account, and Director, Funds (names withheld) in the OAGF’s office, under the directive of the Accountant General of the Federation worked late into Friday night and through Saturday, processing papers and figures to facilitate this illegal diversion. These desperate moves are a clear attempt to preempt the decision of the Supreme Court.”



Osun NULGE therefore issued a strong warning to the Accountant General of the Federation, his officials; the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its officials to desist from obeying illegal directives.

It added: “Criminal acts have no statute of limitation. Any payment of Osun State local government funds into private or fraudulent accounts will amount to gross misappropriation. By law, only Directors of Administration and Directors of Finance are authorised signatories to local government accounts.



“However, the law is that the persons occupying the positions of these authorised signatories must be authenticated in writing by the Auditor General for the Local Governments of the State to ensure compliance with the law and avoid payment to impostors. Therefore, any impostors whose names may have been smuggled into CBN records are acting in clear violation of the law. We remind the CBN to steer clear of partisan politics and uphold its constitutional mandate”, NULGE stated.



Stating that they are not politicians and are not involved in the politics that is involved, however, NULGE explained that as a union, it has a duty and obligation to protect members’ jobs and stand by its members whose positions are being usurped by impostor politicians.



“It is curious and deeply troubling that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Accountant-General of the Federation and the CBN have singled out Osun State for this punitive treatment while local governments in the other 35 states continue to receive their allocations through accounts as provided for in the 1999 Constitution.



“Significantly, the AGF, who also served as counsel to the APC governorship candidate in the last Osun election, appears to be placing the rule of power and politics above the rule of law. This is unfortunate and unacceptable. The case before the Supreme Court should be allowed to run its course without anyone foisting a fait accompli on the system,” Osun NULGE emphasised.



It insisted that the people of Osun State will not accept the injustice, pointing out that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done and stressed that the rule of law must prevail over political desperation.

“Accordingly, we call on well-meaning Nigerians, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society organisations, and the international community to join our call for the rule of law in Osun State. The money involved belongs to the people of Osun State, not to any political party or group of politicians,” it added.