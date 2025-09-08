Customs Exempts Imports Within $300 Threshold from Duty Payment

James Emejo

The Nigeria Customs Service Board has approved $300 as the country’s official De Minimis threshold.

The approval applies to low-value imports, e-commerce consignments, and passenger baggage, and is restricted to four importations per annum.

Assistant Comptroller of Customs, National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in a statement.

The NCSB, gave the approval at its 63rd regular meeting held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, which chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

Essentially, De Minimis threshold is the value below which imported goods are exempted from payment of customs duties and related taxes established by the national legislation.

The threshold, which is restricted to four importations per annum, aligns with Section 5(c & d), Section 158 subsections (5 & 6), and other relevant provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, as well as international instruments, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement and the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Revised Kyoto Convention, the statement added.

Maiwada further noted that “Under the new regulation, goods valued at $300 or less will be exempted from import duties and taxes, provided they are not prohibited or restricted items. Similarly, passenger merchandise in baggage not exceeding the same value shall also be exempted.

“The framework further ensures immediate release and clearance of eligible consignments without post-release documentation, while also mandating strict enforcement measures against stakeholders who attempt to manipulate invoices or evade duty obligations.”

The service however, warned that non-compliance penalties include forfeiture, arrest, and other sanctions stipulated in the NCS Act, 2023.

Also, to support the smooth implementation of the De Minimis regulation, the NCS said it will establish multi-channel helpdesk platforms.

“These dedicated channels are designed to serve as direct points of engagement for stakeholders, providing timely guidance on compliance requirements, addressing inquiries, and resolving complaints that may arise during implementation.

“This initiative is expected to stimulate cross-border e-commerce, minimise clearance delays, and further consolidate Nigeria’s position as a regional leader in trade facilitation.

“Besides policy matters, the Board deliberated extensively on disciplinary cases presented during the session, following viral videos recently circulated on social media showing acts of misconduct by some officers,” Maiwada said.

Furthermore on the outcome of the board meeting, he said, “After careful review, the Board approved the demotion of two officers to the next lower rank, while also granting reinstatement to two officers whose cases were favourably reconsidered.

“In addition to their demotion, the two sanctioned officers must undergo a mandatory medical re-evaluation by a medical board to determine their fitness to remain in the service and serve as a deterrent to other officers.

“The Board further issued a stern warning to all officers against the abuse of banned substances and other forms of unethical behaviour, stressing that such conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“The Service remains firmly committed to accountability, discipline, and integrity in discharging its statutory mandate.

“Through its impactful reforms, transparent processes, and strict enforcement of ethical standards, the NCS will continue to strengthen public trust and ensure that its personnel reflect the values of service, fairness, and national responsibility.”