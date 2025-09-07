  • Sunday, 7th September, 2025

Viva  Empowers Customers, Unveils Winner of Brand Ambassador Challenge

Sport | 40 seconds ago

Amid unemployment and economic pressures weighing heavily on Nigerians, a new challenge by  Viva, a brand of Aspira Nigeria Limited has launched a challenge to charge Nigerians on creativity and innovation to tap growth opportunities. 

The challenge encouraged Nigerians from different parts of the country to display their talent to compete for a cash prize, in addition to bagging an ambassadorial deal with the company

The organisation said the challenge  aimed tp empower ordinary Nigerians, while offering them opportunities often reserved for celebrities. 

Besides, it revealed that the initiative will reward loyalty, and empower everyday customers as the brand’s true ambassadors, reinforcing its commitment to bonding with consumers.

 Head of Advertising and Public Relations at Aspira Nigeria Limited, Lynda Aguocha said the initiative was part of the company’s broader philosophy, noting that the contest drew 100 entries from which ten finalists were selected.

She informed that the finalists were further subjected to screening and public voting process, where Hafsat Halliru Ismail, a content creator from Plateau State emerged winner for her unique creativity and innovation, securing a ₦5 million ambassadorial deal. 

“She will also be featured on billboards,  commercials, and other exclusive brand engagements, marking a significant milestone in her career as a content creator.

“This is not a campaign in isolation. At Viva, we see our customers as the lifeblood of the brand. By spotlighting them, we are making a statement about the future of marketing, one where influence is nurtured from within, not outsourced,” Aguocha said. 

Also speaking, Media Personality and Ambassador of the company, Nancy Isime described the project as part of a wider cultural change. 

“Being a Viva ambassador has never been about endorsements alone. It’s about carrying the brand into real experiences. Seeing the organisation extends this opportunity to everyday customers is powerful; it transforms the relationship from consumer to co-creator, “she said.

