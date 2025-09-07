  • Sunday, 7th September, 2025

UN: 88 Postal Operators Suspend Services to United States over President Trump’s Imposition of Tariffs

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Postal traffic to the United States plunged more than 80 per cent following Washington’s imposition of new tariffs, with 88 operators worldwide fully or partially suspending services, the Universal Postal Union said yesterday.
The UPU, the United Nations’ postal cooperation agency, is working on “the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again”, its director general Masahiko Metoki said in a statement.


US President, Donald Trump’s administration announced in late July that it was abolishing a tax exemption on small packages entering the United States from August 29.
The move sparked a flurry of announcements from postal services, including in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, India, Italy and Japan, that most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.


The UPU said data exchanged between postal operators via its electronic network showed that traffic to the United States was down 81 percent on August 29, compared to a week earlier.
“Furthermore, 88 postal operators informed the UPU they have suspended some or all postal services to the US until a solution is implemented,” it said.


These included Germany’s Deutsche Post, Britain’s Royal Mail and two operators in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Based in the Swiss capital Bern, the UPU was established in 1874 and counts 192 member states. It sets the rules for international mail exchanges and makes recommendations to improve services.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.