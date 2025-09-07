Education Stakeholders Fault FG’s Rush to Implement New Curriculum

Funmi Ogundare

Education stakeholders weekend, expressed concerns over the Federal Government’s decision to immediately implement the newly released national curriculum, warning that schools are ill-prepared, adding that the rushed rollout could compromise learning quality.

Speaking during a virtual meeting titled, ‘Understanding the New Curriculum’, organised by Concerned Parents and Educators (CPE), Network, Child Protection and Education Advocate, Taiwo Akinlami, questioned the government’s capacity to deliver the curriculum effectively from the 2025/2026 academic session, stressing that critical stakeholders were not adequately carried along in the process.

According to him, while the curriculum review is long overdue, given that sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to be 60 to 80 years behind in basic education delivery, the lack of proper planning, infrastructure and stakeholder consultation raises doubts about successful implementation.

“If you are rolling out a new curriculum, stakeholders such as private school associations, parents, teachers and even children who have the right to participate in education decisions must be part of the process,” Akinlami said.

“Instead, what we saw was a sudden announcement, leaving even those in the school system learning about it at the same time as the general public.”

He noted that in Lagos State alone, there are over 18,000 private schools and 1,700 public schools, yet most operators were unaware of the curriculum review until its announcement.

He argued that this points to a top-down decision that could be more political than educational.

Akinlami also highlighted the infrastructure deficit as a major barrier, saying subjects like ICT and agriculture require investments in laboratories, equipment and facilities that many schools currently lack.

He questioned how government schools already struggling with resources would cope, and warned that private schools would face rising costs without being allowed to adjust fees.

Beyond implementation, he stressed that the curriculum does not appear to address the plight of over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, a figure confirmed by UNESCO.

“If we are serious about education reform, we must ask, what provision has been made for the out-of-school children? Are we building classrooms, or developing alternative learning pathways, perhaps through technology?” he asked.

He explained that government must respect the expertise of the private sector, which currently shoulders the bulk of Nigeria’s education delivery, and to engage them meaningfully in curriculum reforms.

“For decades, private schools have done what government schools could not sustain. Instead of taxing them heavily or sidelining them in critical reforms, government should work with them as partners to make education better for all,” he said.

In her remarks, education expert, Rhoda Odigboh, described the Federal Government’s new curriculum reform as a welcome and necessary step, but warned that its success hinges on addressing critical gaps in teacher quality, infrastructure and implementation planning.

Odigboh, a curriculum theorist, said the reform, which reduces the number of subjects, introduces new priorities such as digital literacy, trade skills and integrated citizenship studies, marks genuine progress in easing the burden on students and teachers while aligning learning with future realities.

“For years, Nigerian children have carried a heavy load at senior secondary level, some with up to 18 to 20 subjects. Teachers skimmed, students skimmed, nobody mastered,” she explained. “Fewer subjects mean we can finally slow down, go deep and support struggling learners. That is real progress.”

However, she cautioned that progress would remain words on paper without deliberate preparation.

She also cited data showing that about one-third of Nigeria’s basic school teachers and nearly half a million educators lack proper qualifications, while 60 per cent of public school teachers do not possess basic digital literacy skills, even though digital literacy is now compulsory under the new curriculum.

Odigboh emphasised on systemic barriers, saying that over 65 per cent of schools lack electricity, internet penetration remains at just over 30 per cent, and there is a shortfall of at least 190,000 qualified primary school teachers. “We cannot ignore these realities,” she stressed.

For the reform to succeed, Odigboh urged government to adopt a phased and scientific approach to implementation.

A member of the Association of Nigerian Geographers (ANG), Dr. Salihu Yahaya, stressed the need for education stakeholders, particularly subject associations and private schools, to take a proactive role in curriculum development rather than waiting until government decisions spark public outcry.

He explained that early engagement with relevant agencies made it possible for geography experts to shape the new content.

“We are always laying back and wait until things like this before we begin to vent our issues. I think we need to be more proactive in identifying and engaging the relevant government agencies before they begin to act,” he said.

The convener of CPE and Chief Executive Officer of Edumark Consult, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, expressed excitement about the conversation, saying that it showed that they have a voice.

She stressed the need for associations to get more involved and hold the government accountable.