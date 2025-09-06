Soludo Inaugurates 489-man Campaign Council to Drive Re-election 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Ahead of the conduct of the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has inaugurated a 489-man campaign council to drive his re-election bid.

This was as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has thrown its support behind Soludo, noting that as the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation it must always support any performing governor in the South-east geopolitical zone irrespective of his political party.

The National Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Emeka Sibudu, announced the support of the body at the inauguration venue.

Sibudu said, “It is in line with the policy and position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo that we must support any governor of Igbo extraction that is performing well and Governor Charles Soludo is doing well and we are supporting and encouraging him to continue in that regard.

“The people of Anambra State can tell the story of his performance as a governor and it is clear that he is doing well and we in Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulates him for his great performance.”

Governor Soludo who inaugurated the council at the regional headquarters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the party is stronger and more united than before, adding that this is in the spirit of being one’s brother’s and sister’s keeper, which is the party’s slogan.

He said, “This is a Campaign Council of 489 members out of about 8.5 million Anambra people and this being a state movement being part of the membership of the council you are all the apostles.

“We did it in 2017, we did it in 2013, 2010 but I tell you one thing, there had never been any time in the history of APGA and in the history of the state when the party has been more united and stronger than it is than now,” he said.

Soludo however mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, over his boast that the by-elections of August 16 would be a test case for the November 8th gubernatorial election which according to him was lost by Ukachukwu and his party.

“In August 16th we did not declare it as a mock election but the APC gubernatorial candidate did. He called it a do or die and that it is going to be a mock election for November 8th election and that it would be used to test if they are serious or not for the election and when they took it, they failed.

“Then on that day we saw the allied forces at Onitsha North including those that lay curses on people at the alter and their Presidential candidate and the Traditional people and Senators just for a state Constituency election.

“Some started attending August meeting and all that they were doing they were fighting the will of God and the will of the people and they never asked God what he has said,” Soludo concluded.