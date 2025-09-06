Osun 2026: Oyetola Has No Anointed Candidate, Says Ex-Deputy Governor Alabi

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, has dismissed speculation that his former boss, Adegboyega Oyetola, is backing one aspirant over others in the build-up to the 2026 governorship race.

Alabi, who has officially declared his intention to run for governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told THISDAY that Oyetola now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy has not endorsed any candidate, contrary to claims that he is quietly rooting for Bola Oyebamiji.

According to him, “Yes, Oyetola has a working relationship with Bola Oyebamiji, like he does with many of us,” Alabi said. “But that does not make Oyebamiji his preferred aspirant. I know Oyetola very well. He has met with all of us and wished us good luck in our ambitions. He has not anointed anyone.’’

“With the APC still grappling with internal realignments after its loss in 2022,’’ Alabi who positioned himself as a unifier within the party, insisted that his entry into the race was not driven by personal ambition but by a “deep calling to serve.”

“I have walked through towns and villages, seen people’s struggles and resilience,” he said. “With effective leadership, Osun can reclaim its mandate and unlock its full potential.”

Alabi also outlined his plans for what he described as “inclusive governance,” promising to run an administration where farmers, traders, artisans, and young entrepreneurs alike would feel the tangible impact of government.

“My philosophy is built on inclusive growth through unity and discipline,” he declared, adding that he already had “formidable structures” in place to transform the state if given the party’s ticket.

As the contest for the APC governorship ticket gathers momentum, Alabi’s remarks are likely to further shape conversations within party ranks over who carries the flag into the 2026 race and whether Oyetola’s influence will tip the scales.