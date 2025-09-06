Mohbad: Will DNA Test on Liam Grant Him Peaceful Rest, Justice?

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The quest for justice in Mohbad’s case has taken a dramatic turn, with questions around Liam’s paternity now adding a sensitive twist to the unfolding saga. A former member of Marlian Music, Mohbad, real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died tragically at the age of 27, on September 12, 2023.

His death sparked protests, vigils, and a nationwide demand for justice, considering the suspicious nature of his death.

Less than 24 hours after his tragic death, his father hurriedly buried him in Ikorodu, Lagos. According to the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, he was buried quickly because of Yoruba customs. Following his death, his family – father, mother, and the deceased’s wife Wunmi – were involved in various disputes, including matters concerning the paternity of Mohbad’s son, Liam, and an autopsy.

After widespread outcry and clamour from concerned Nigerians, his body was exhumed pending investigations – a move that briefly gave the public reprieve. His fans and family anticipated that an autopsy would reveal the cause of his death. But that was not to be. In January 2024, his father disclosed that the delay in reburying Mohbad was due to a pending DNA test and autopsy result.

An autopsy would later reveal that the singer may have died from a “severe allergic reaction” after an injection administered by auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe, which led to multiple organ failure. Despite this development, Mohbad has still not been buried due to the pending custody battles over his body and the DNA issues.

Some members of the public, including celebrities, social media influencers, joined in, amplifying the call for a DNA test. In all this chaos and madness, nearly two years later, the court has now given an order that a DNA test be conducted on Mohbad’s son, Liam. A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu, last Tuesday, September 2, 2025, granted an order for Wunmi, the late singer’s widow, to be notified of the pending DNA test application through alternative means.

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga issued the order while ruling on an application filed by the singer’s father seeking to conclusively establish whether Liam is Mohbad’s biological offspring. It was gathered that Joseph Aloba, the late singer’s father, initiated the application, aiming to proceed with the DNA test. This order came as the legal team representing the Aloba family, led by Emmanuel Oroko, recorded multiple failed attempts to serve Wunmi in person.

There’s concern that this issue on one hand now, may finally silence the speculation concerning his death. On the other hand, it raises a sobering question echoed: Of what use is Liam’s paternity to attaining justice for Mohbad? In court papers, Aloba stated that there remains uncertainty regarding the paternity of Liam and given the sensitivity of the matter, it is imperative that the paternity be conclusively settled.

He also noted that paternity is a live issue with regards to determining the respondent’s maintenance obligations and the child’s welfare and the DNA is therefore necessary to avoid further delays and prejudice. The statement referenced that the singer’s wife, in a viral video, said she was ready for a DNA test, noting that she had never been available for the court sheriff to serve her the originating motion.

On their part, Wunmi’s lawyer, Taiwo Olawanle denied knowledge of the court order. Olawanle, however, stated that when they finally get the court order, it wouldn’t be an issue for Wunmi to comply. In March 2024, Mohbad’s father sought the order of a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikorodu, Lagos State, for the DNA test, ordering Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi to submit Liam for testing.

However, a letter from Salawu Akingbolu Chambers, Omowunmi’s legal representatives, dated January 9, 2025, stated that Omowunmi admitted to rejecting Mohbad’s father’s choice of UCH Ibadan while he also rejected her choice of Lagoon Hospitals.

Concerns are rife that the ongoing drama regarding his death has done damage on multiple levels: “It shifted focus away from the quest for justice in Mohbad’s case. It turned private grief into a public circus, leaving Wunmi constantly on the defensive. And it reduced Mohbad’s legacy to blog headlines instead of the music, the art, and the unfinished fight for accountability,” a report noted.

It added that “Yes, the DNA order may put an end to the speculation. But it should also force us to reflect: have we, as a society, lost sight of what truly matters?” It stated that Mohbad did not die because of paternity doubts. He died under controversial circumstances that remain murky, with too many unanswered questions.

“But Mohbad’s soul will not rest simply because of a DNA result. He will rest when there are clear answers about his death, when the guilty are held accountable, and when his son can grow up knowing his father’s name is remembered for his music — not for endless gossip and messy bruohaha. Until then, the real question remains: can we finally shift focus back to justice for Mohbad?”

Mohbad, a rising star in Nigeria’s Afrobeats scene, died in September 2023 under controversial circumstances, sparking nationwide protests, calls for investigations, and multiple legal disputes involving his estate, royalties, and paternity claims. His only child, Liam, was born in April 2023, just months before the singer’s untimely death.

The paternity controversy has generated public attention, with Mr. Aloba making numerous public appearances, granting interviews and demanding a DNA test to confirm his grandson’s identity, a request that initially faced resistance from the widow’s family.