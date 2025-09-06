  • Saturday, 6th September, 2025

JJ ‘Dejocular’ Okonkwo Amplifies Afrobeats

Life & Style | 25 seconds ago

Mary Nnah

Josiah Jachimike Okonkwo, popularly known as JJ “Dejocular” Okonkwo, is a seasoned broadcaster and broadcast producer with nearly two decades of experience. He has worked with Nigerian platforms, including Cool FM and News Central TV. Beyond broadcasting, JJ is also a DJ, an actor who has featured in both Nollywood and Hollywood North productions, and a creative storyteller committed to exploring culture through sound and visuals.

Raised in Lagos in a family of singers, JJ grew up immersed in music. “From my father’s record collection to my brother’s cassette tapes, I was surrounded by rhythm and lyrics that shaped my lifelong passion,” he recalls. From Lagos to Canada, JJ “Dejocular” Okonkwo Amplifies Afrobeats

After relocating to St. John’s, Canada in 2023, JJ noticed a gap in the local music scene. “Most of the stations played only mainstream Western music, with little or no Afrobeats,” he said. “I felt disconnected. It did not reflect the multicultural reality of Canadian society. That, to me, was a gap.”

This inspired Inside Afrobeats, a four-part audio series that explores the history and global impact of Afrobeats. “The goal is to amplify Afrobeats,” JJ explained. “It is about the sound, the stories, the culture, and ensuring that African voices are part of the national conversation in music and media.” With Inside Afrobeats, JJ Okonkwo is celebrating the sound he grew up with while ensuring that the world experiences it in full, including its energy, heritage, and pride.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.