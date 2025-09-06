Mary Nnah

Josiah Jachimike Okonkwo, popularly known as JJ “Dejocular” Okonkwo, is a seasoned broadcaster and broadcast producer with nearly two decades of experience. He has worked with Nigerian platforms, including Cool FM and News Central TV. Beyond broadcasting, JJ is also a DJ, an actor who has featured in both Nollywood and Hollywood North productions, and a creative storyteller committed to exploring culture through sound and visuals.

Raised in Lagos in a family of singers, JJ grew up immersed in music. “From my father’s record collection to my brother’s cassette tapes, I was surrounded by rhythm and lyrics that shaped my lifelong passion,” he recalls. From Lagos to Canada, JJ “Dejocular” Okonkwo Amplifies Afrobeats

After relocating to St. John’s, Canada in 2023, JJ noticed a gap in the local music scene. “Most of the stations played only mainstream Western music, with little or no Afrobeats,” he said. “I felt disconnected. It did not reflect the multicultural reality of Canadian society. That, to me, was a gap.”

This inspired Inside Afrobeats, a four-part audio series that explores the history and global impact of Afrobeats. “The goal is to amplify Afrobeats,” JJ explained. “It is about the sound, the stories, the culture, and ensuring that African voices are part of the national conversation in music and media.” With Inside Afrobeats, JJ Okonkwo is celebrating the sound he grew up with while ensuring that the world experiences it in full, including its energy, heritage, and pride.