Cross River AGN Elects Beatrice Akonjom as Chairman

The Cross River State Chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has elected Lady Beatrice Akonjom as new chairman of the thespians umbrella body in the state.

She emerged victorious in a keenly contested election held on Saturday in Calabar, defeating her closest rival, Mr Victor Eyamba, to clinch the top seat of the guild in the state.

Akonjom pulled a whopping 105 votes to clinch the top seat of the guild in the state, against Eyamba who got 50 votes, in an election widely described as transparent, peaceful, and credible by actors and industry watchers.

While announcing the results, the Chairman of the AGN Electoral Committee (AGNEC) in the state, Mrs. Ezinne Owoh, described the election as free, fair, and credible, noting that “the transparent process reflects the growing maturity of the guild in the state.”

In her acceptance speech, the new chairman, Lady Akonjom, expressed deep gratitude to the members of the guild for the confidence reposed in her.

She commended members for their peaceful conduct, maturity, and sacrifice during the exercise, especially those who travelled long distances from the Northern, Central, and Southern senatorial districts of the state.

“This victory is not mine alone, but for every member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter.

I thank you all for your trust and I pledge to work tirelessly to unite and uplift the guild,” she stated.

Also speaking, the Vice President, South-South, of the AGN, Mr. Mokiles, congratulated the new chairman and lauded members for setting an example of peaceful and democratic transition.

He therefore charged the new leadership to consolidate on the gains of the past administration, while working to reposition Nollywood practitioners in Cross River State for greater opportunities.

In her remarks, Chairman of the Interim Executive Committee, Mrs. Maureen Ekpenyong, expressed delight that the transition was smooth, thanking members for their cooperation during her committee’s tenure. She assured the incoming leadership of her full support and cooperation.

In his goodwill message, the immediate past chairman of the Cross River State AGN, Mr. Jo Esse, congratulated Lady Akonjom on her victory.

Esse urged the new chairman to carry every member along in the task of advancing the welfare of actors in the state, as he pledged to continued support for the guild in an advisory capacity.

Others elected as executives include Edet Esuabanga as Vice Chairman, Hon. Sunny Owoche-Secretary, Roseline Kelechi-Treasurer, Winifred Duke-Assistant Secretary, Godas Asuquo-PRO, Nsa Nsa Ita-Chief Whip, Christian Ikobi-DGS and Tonywhite Usor as Financial Secretary.

The election marks a new chapter for AGN Cross River State Chapter, as members look forward to fresh ideas and innovative leadership under Akonjom.