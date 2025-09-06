2027: There’ll Be No Reason for S’East to Vote against Tinubu, Says APC Chieftain

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Abia South senatorial district have commenced mobilisation of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term bid.



Leading the mobilisation campaign is Professor Anthony Agbazuere, who served as chief of staff to former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and had recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to join forces with APC.



He told journalists on the sideline of a meeting of APC local government chairmen and ward executives in the nine LGs that make up Abia South, Agbazuere declared that the South-east has no reason not to vote for Tinubu in 2027.



Abia South (Ukwa-la-Ngwa) political bloc comprises Aba North, Aba South, Isialangwa North, Isialangwa South, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East, and Ukwa West.



Agbazuere had convened the meeting at his Ikem Nvosi country home, Isialangwa South to strategise on marketing President Tinubu’s achievements at the grassroots across Abia South.

He stated that Tinubu has done so much to earn the trust and confidence of the South-east zone.



“What President Tinubu has done for the South-east is unprecedented in the history of this country and he has ended many years of maltreatment and marginalisation of the zone.



“Here in Abia, he has given us an airport, approved the establishment of three tertiary institutions, and many federal roads, including the Aba-Port Harcourt end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, have been completed,” he said.



According to him, “with all these laudable projects there was no reason the South-east would not “vote massively” for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.



“The President has shown the South-east love and we must reciprocate that love by ensuring his victory in 2027 with our votes,” Agbazuere said.



He vowed to mobilise his Ukwa-la-Ngwa kinsmen to give their votes to the President as a way of reciprocating his love and goodwill for the South-east.



Agbazuere, who had held several political appointments, including commissioner for information, special adviser, among others, said that Tinubu would be remembered for his landmark projects for the South-east.



He listed some of them to include the establishment of the South-East Development Commission(SEDC) and $3 billion fund for the construction of the Eastern Rail line.



He commended Tinubu for his “bold initiatives” in setting up the students’ loan scheme and scrapping the oil subsidy, adding that the President also deserves commendation for pushing for LG autonomy.



He said that it gladdens his heart that Nigeria’s economy has been stabilised with Tinubu’s audacious economic policies as recently testified by the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.



Agbazuere advised opposition presidential angling to challenge Tinubu in 2027 to perish the thought and revive their ambition in 2031, insisting that the President’s “victory is assured” come 2027.



He said that he would join hands with other APC chieftains in Abia including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to ensure that the pattern of voting in 2023 was reversed in Abia in Tinubu’s favour.



Other party chieftains that spoke at the meeting, including the Coordinator of Ukwa-la-Ngwa, Chief Ebere Nwachukwu, and Chief Godwin Nna, who chaired the meeting all vowed to work for Tinubu’s re-election.



In their respective speeches, they made it plain that come 2027 they would leave no stone unturned to boot out the Labour Party (LP) government in Abia under Governor Alex Otti.



According to them, Abia deserves an APC-government that would “judiciously and transparently utilise allocations from the Federal Government”.



The party chieftains stated that the Otti administration in Abia has not justified its receipts of enhanced federal allocations, noting that the projects so far executed in the state were not commensurate with the available funds.