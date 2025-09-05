Classical Music Meets Street Sounds at ‘Trench Symphony’

Dapper Live is set to debut ‘Trench Symphony,’ a groundbreaking live experience fusing the raw energy of Nigerian street sounds with the elegance of opera. Scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 14, at the Balmoral Centre, Ikeja, the event will feature performances from some of Nigeria’s most exciting rising stars, including T.I Blaze, Rybeena, TML Vibez, Bhad Boi OML, Lasmid, Kashcoming, and more.

‘Trench Symphony’ is a cultural experiment that reimagines how Afrobeats, street-pop, and Nigerian youth culture can be bolstered through the theatrical lens of opera to newer audiences. With orchestral arrangements, live vocals, and immersive staging, each performance will present familiar hits in an entirely new soundscape designed to captivate and inspire.

This project is a bold innovation from Dapper Group, led by Damilola Dapper Akinwunmi, building on Nigeria’s globally recognized reputation for influence in music. The live show showcases Nigeria’s creative edge by merging two distant traditions into one transformative performance.

“Afrobeats has shown the world the power of Nigerian creativity, and with ‘Trench Symphony,’ we are taking that innovation even further,” said Akinwunmi. “By blending street sounds with orchestra, we are celebrating Afrobeats in its purest form while creating a platform that unites different cultures and gives fans a completely new way to enjoy the music they love.”