Bishop Mike Okonkwo @ 80: A Journey of Service, Faith from Banking Halls to the Pulpit 

At 80, Bishop Mike Okonkwo looks back on a life of unwavering faith, unrelenting passion, and unshakeable commitment to spreading the Gospel. From leaving a lucrative banking career to embracing the unknown call of ministry, his journey has been marked by triumphs, trials, and a profound demonstration of divine purpose in action. In this intimate and inspiring interview with Mary Nnah, Bishop Okonkwo shares the pivotal moments that have shaped his ministry, the lessons he has learned along the way, and the vision that continues to drive him forward. With candour and humility, he opens up about his life, faith, and legacy, offering a rare glimpse into the heart of a man who has dedicated his life to serving others

As you celebrate your 80th birthday, sir, what insights have you gained from your life’s journey and ministry so far, and how does it feel to have reached this remarkable milestone?

Reflecting on my life as I approach 80, I’m reminded of how brief life is. Growing up, 80 seemed far away, but now I see how fast time passes. I can still vividly recall my childhood in Lagos, and that’s a blessing. Life is short, so I believe in making the most of every moment. Don’t take your time on earth for granted; do what you need to do without procrastinating.

Reaching 80 is indeed a blessing from God. When I was young, I thought this age was a far cry, but here I am, still mentally sound, strong, and active. I can travel, preach effectively, and live life to the fullest. I’m grateful for the ability to take care of myself and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. I eat what I want in moderation and appreciate God’s goodness. It’s a blessing to wake up each day with purpose and gratitude.

Growing up, what experiences or values do you think have had a lasting impact on your life and shaped you into the person you are today?

My upbringing was shaped by my parents, who were disciplinarians and hardworking individuals who lived within their means. My father worked in postal telecommunications in Lagos, where I grew up, while my mother was a trader, selling Ankara clothing. I would often assist her by carrying goods to Oyingbo market and returning home with unsold items. My father ensured we attended church every Sunday and joined the choir, and later, he sent me to live with an uncle who was a lecturer at my school to teach me discipline. He instilled in us strong values like honesty and hard work. My mother also taught me the importance of hard work by having me hawk bread on the streets of Lagos. These experiences have had a lasting impact on my life.

How has your family, particularly your wife, Bishop Peace Okonkwo, been a source of support and encouragement throughout your ministry?

My wife, Bishop Peace Okonkwo, has been incredibly supportive throughout my ministry. When I left my banking job to answer God’s call, she stood by me despite the uncertainty and potential sacrifices. Many people advised her to reject me, warning that she’d face hardship, but she believed in me and our future. Her faith and trust have been a huge source of strength.

One remarkable example of her support was when I decided to use our wedding gifts, which we had saved in the bank, to travel to Israel. She willingly released the funds without hesitation or complaint, trusting that God would provide. Throughout my ministry, she’s laboured alongside me, kept the home front stable while I traveled, and supported me in my role as a pastor. Her understanding and security have been invaluable, never questioning my interactions with people or my pastoral duties.

She’s also been instrumental in ministry, often remembering people’s names and details, which has helped me build stronger relationships. Her support has been a blessing, and I’m grateful for her partnership in ministry and life.

If you had the chance, what one thing would you change about your wife, Bishop Peace Okonkwo?

Honestly, I wouldn’t change a thing about her. I like her just the way she is.

After five decades of serving God, what would you consider the most impactful moments or achievements in your ministry?

For me, the most important thing is that God has helped me maintain my values and character in ministry. In an environment where many things could distract you and lead you astray, I’ve been able to stay grounded. From the beginning, I committed myself to not letting money motivate my ministry. Whenever God leads me to minister, I go without expecting anything in return. This has allowed me to maintain my sanity in a world where many are driven by competition, stress, and pressure.

I’m grateful that I’ve been able to avoid the temptation of shortcuts or double standards. Instead, I’ve let God lead me, building gradually and staying true to my principles. The values and character God has given me have not only blessed me but have also inspired others to live with integrity. While structures and buildings are important, what truly matters is the impact I’ve had on people’s lives. Seeing how my ministry has touched lives across the world, and knowing that many are doing great work in their own right, energises and fulfils me.

Looking back, do you feel that the original vision you had for TREM has been fully realised over the years?

The vision is progressing well. We’ve accomplished a lot, but it’s still a work in progress.

Looking back at your youth, what were your hopes and aspirations? What path did you envision for yourself before answering the call to ministry?

When I was growing up, everyone should have aspirations. As I started working in the bank, I aspired to be a banker and have a successful career. I was doing well and had a bright future ahead of me. But when I encountered God and started a relationship with Him, everything changed. I had to let go of my banking dreams and follow the call to ministry.

After six months of being in ministry, people advised me to resign from the bank formally, so I wouldn’t have a record of being fired or doing something wrong. But by then, my heart was no longer in banking; it was fully committed to ministry. I didn’t care about the implications; I just wanted to pursue my calling and serve God.

If you weren’t in ministry, would you have still pursued a career in banking?

Yes, I would have definitely been in the banking industry. I might have explored other areas or branched out into different ventures, but banking would have been my foundation.

What’s your vision for the future of your ministry as you move forward in the next phase of your life?

That’s why planning for transition is crucial. It requires having a backup plan, which means investing in a new generation that God has given us. Only a new generation can perpetuate the ministry. If we don’t plan for this and assume it will end with us, then forget about raising others. God is helping us raise new hands that will reach other parts of the world, ensuring the vision continues.



As part of your 80th birthday celebration, you recently organised a free eye cataract surgery initiative. What inspired you to undertake this initiative, and what drives your passion to reach out and serve those in need?

The church isn’t just for itself; its purpose is to be a light in the world and salt of the earth. If the church’s impact isn’t felt in the community, it’s not fulfilling its purpose. I often say that this road you came in on wasn’t built by the government – we built it. When we first arrived, this area was undeveloped, with nothing but bushes, snakes, and wildlife. There were no roads or funds, but we took it step by step.

Now, you might have noticed the recently tarred road nearby; that was done by us, too. This is the same approach we take in all our branches. We are instructed to leave a positive mark on every community we serve in. Some build boreholes, repair schools, or revamp police stations. For this initiative, we chose to focus on eye surgeries because many people are losing their sight due to treatable cataracts. By performing surgeries for over 500 people, we are restoring sight and improving lives. One of the requirements is that individuals register so we can track the impact and ensure we’re reaching those who need it most.



What life lessons at 80 would you say you’ve learned in life and how have they shaped your ministry and relationships?

Life is full of ups and downs; it’s not all smooth sailing. You’ll face challenges, disappointments, and betrayals – even from those you’ve helped. Some people will build you up while others tear you down. These are realities you must be prepared for. When these situations arise, lean on God’s grace for strength. We often trust too much and assume everything will go well, but it’s essential to inspect what you delegate. Don’t expect good results if you don’t verify; inspection is key to avoiding unwanted surprises.

What kind of legacy do you hope to leave behind, and what would you like to be remembered for?

For me, it’s about the lives touched. That’s all that matters. If my ministry has changed someone’s life, if people have been transformed, that’s enough. It’s not about the buildings or structures; it’s about the people. At the end of the day, buildings won’t speak for themselves, but the people you’ve impacted will. A lasting legacy is about the people you leave behind, whether in ministry or business. Without people, no business or ministry can endure. This is one reason why many businesses in Nigeria struggle to last, unlike those abroad that have thrived for centuries. It’s all about people.

Is there anything about yourself that you’d like to change or improve, or perhaps something you regret about your life journey so far?

I’m not sure there’s anything I’d want to change. I’m a simple person, uncomplicated and straightforward. I don’t overthink life. Some people have complex lives and struggle with basic interactions, but that’s not me. I’m comfortable being human, and I can easily walk into a restaurant and dine with others. Regrets? Not really. Sure, I’ve made mistakes due to ignorance, but I wouldn’t call them regrets – just part of life’s journey. Life has its ups and downs, bumps and distractions, but I don’t dwell on them. I don’t have any reason to regret.

The concept of tithing has sparked controversy, with some claiming that not paying tithes invites curses. What’s your perspective on this issue, and how do you think it relates to preaching that truly touches and changes lives?

Under the dispensation of Christ, not paying tithes doesn’t incur a curse. The issue lies in a lack of biblical understanding, leading to misinterpretation. Some use tithing to manipulate and instil fear, but God doesn’t desire obedience out of fear. True worship stems from a relationship, not obligation. We serve God out of gratitude, not duty. Our actions should be driven by appreciation for what He’s done, not attempts to manipulate Him.

The problem extends beyond tithing; many scriptures are misinterpreted, fueling unnecessary controversy. That’s why the next generation must study and understand the Bible thoroughly before entering ministry. They need to be equipped to handle questions and scrutiny, especially in today’s digital age, where social media amplifies everything.

As a respected voice in Nigeria, what insights do you have on the nation’s current challenges and opportunities, and how can the Christian community effectively contribute to driving positive transformation and development in the country?

As Christians, we need to rethink our approach. We have been slow to engage in politics, viewing it as a dirty game, and instead focused on spiritual pursuits. However, we have come to realise that our environment’s state affects our own well-being. It’s time for us to encourage our members to get involved in politics, not just talk about it. Belonging to a party and participating in the electoral process are crucial for producing credible leaders.

We need to provide our members with proper orientation, emphasising that politics itself isn’t wrong, but rather the practitioners. Those who enter politics from our Christian community should be guided to be a positive influence, shining a light in the midst of darkness. We must preach a gospel that transforms lives, and take responsibility for our role in shaping our society. By doing so, we can foster positive change and produce leaders who truly serve the people.

When you are not busy with ministry or other commitments, how do you like to unwind and spend time on yourself?

I relax by watching movies, particularly action movies and comedies. I also enjoy watching the Discovery Channel to stay updated on global happenings. Occasionally, I take a drive around the city with my driver, taking in the sights. And sometimes, I like to travel to new places.

Where do you love to travel to for holidays?

I would say the United States is my top destination. There’s something unique about the U.S. that sets it apart from other countries. While some people might prefer Europe – and I’ve heard great things about it, having friends who have visited multiple times – or Dubai, for me, the U.S. holds a special appeal.

Could you please share your fashion preferences? What type of attire do you typically wear, and what do you find most comfortable?

I’m comfortable with anything that looks nice. Whether it’s Agbada, Senator wear, or Igbo clothing, or even modern pieces like a jumpsuit, as long as the styling is good and it fits well, I’m happy to wear it. I don’t have any fashion taboos; I’m open to trying different styles.

Do you have a favourite perfume or scent that you particularly enjoy?

I don’t have a particular one; I enjoy trying out different perfumes and appreciate various fragrances.

What are your thoughts on Donald Trump’s recent policies and their potential impact?

Trump’s policies have both good and bad sides. I admire his boldness; it’s refreshing to know exactly where he’s standing. He’s a fighter who gets things done, and that’s something I’ve not seen in many politicians. He clearly states his intentions and follows through, which is admirable. When people express shock at his actions, I wonder why they are surprised – after all, he did say he would do exactly what he’s doing.

What message would you like to share with Nigerians, particularly the youth?

My message to Nigerians, especially the youth, is to keep hope alive. Despite the challenges in the country, God has a mega plan for Nigeria, and we have a significant role to play, not just locally but globally. The current “Japa syndrome” isn’t happening by chance; Nigerians are destined to make a mega impact globally. Our politicians need to wake up, stop playing to the gallery, and take governance seriously for the benefit of the masses. We’ve been endowed with resources like oil and minerals in every state, but these need to be harnessed for the nation’s benefit, not just a few. We can learn from others, like Burkina Faso, where leaders are securing resources for their people. It’s time for our leaders to prioritise the nation’s welfare over personal interests.