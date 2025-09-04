Zoning: North Central Groups Warn PDP, Want Presidential Ticket Thrown Open

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The North Central Support Group for Dr. Gbenga Hashim’s 2027 presidential bid, have rejected the recent zoning arrangement announced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which ceded its presidential ticket to the South.

Addressing journalists after a procession at the PDP Secretariat in Jos, leaders of the groups drawn from Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States, described the zoning decision as “a blatant disregard for fairness, equity and justice.”

They argued that the move smacked of internal sabotage, insisting that only elements loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or “moles within the PDP” could have orchestrated what they called an “undemocratic act.”

“The North Central has always stood by the PDP, yet we are now being denied the opportunity to produce the president,” the groups said. “This is not only unfair but also dangerous for the unity of our party and the country.”

According to them, Nigerians desire competent leadership rather than sectional arrangements. They maintained that prioritising geographical zoning over merit risked deepening divisions and weakening national unity.

Reaffirming their commitment to Hashim’s presidential ambition, the groups said: “We believe Dr. Gbenga Joel Hashim has the vision, leadership skills, and character to lead Nigeria to peace, stability, and prosperity.

“His emergence as PDP’s presidential candidate will open a new chapter for the country.”

They called on the PDP leadership under Acting National Chairman, Iliya Damagun, to reconsider the zoning formula ahead of the party’s national convention in Ibadan, while urging North Central stakeholders to unite behind Hashim’s candidacy.

“The North Central region has a rich history of producing leaders who shaped the nation’s trajectory. We cannot allow this unjust denial at such a critical moment,” the groups added.