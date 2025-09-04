Zinox Partners KongaCares on Interest-free Digital Initiative

Emma OKonji



Zinox Technologies, in strategic partnership with KongaCares, is launching an ambitious interest-free ‘Computerize Nigeria’ initiative, a transformative corporate social responsibility programme designed to support the government’s vision to produce world-class human capital from Nigerian higher institutions.

The programme, according to Zinox, represents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital future while ensuring measurable impact.



“Understanding that the cost of technology can be prohibitive for many institutions, the Computerize Nigeria Flexipay initiative offers remarkably flexible payment terms. This payment structure removes traditional financial barriers while ensuring sustainability and accessibility for educational stakeholders across different economic levels. The interest-free arrangement demonstrates Zinox’s commitment to social impact over profit maximization.



“The model is backed by quarterly donor reports, ensuring that contributors, whether government agencies, alumni associations, NGOs, or well-meaning Nigerians, see how their support is transforming classrooms and communities.



The initiative addresses a critical gap in Nigeria’s educational infrastructure, where many institutions struggle to provide students with adequate exposure to modern computing technologies. By democratising access to premium digital resources, the program aims to level the playing field and ensure that geographical location or economic circumstances do not determine a student’s digital future,” Zinox said in a statement.