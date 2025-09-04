We’re Investing in Building Human Capital, Says Rivers Administrator 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has stated that his administration is investing heavily in building human capital, in addition to infrastructural development.

Ibas made the assertion yesterday, when he declared open a 30-day fully residential Vanguard Initiative on Behavioural Modification Programme for Rivers youths in Port Harcourt.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Ibibia Worika, Ibas noted that real development is not measured only in roads and bridges but in human capital.

He said: “As a government, we are not only building bridges, schools, and hospitals, we are also building human capital. We want our young people to become employers, innovators, and leaders.

“Development is not complete until our youths rise with it. Real development is not measured only in roads and bridges, but in human capital—in minds that are trained, in hearts that are disciplined, and in hands that are willing to work.”

He maintained that the Vanguard Initiative was established to equip youths with knowledge and character.

“Behavioural modification is the key to unlocking positive change; helping our young men and women to reject violence, embrace peace, resist peer pressure, and commit themselves to productive ventures.

“Today’s world is a global village. Opportunities now cross rivers and oceans. If our youths must compete, they need not only certificates but also character. Behavioural modification is the bridge that takes us from wasted potential to fulfilled destiny. This training will teach you how to resist peer pressure, avoid violence, stay away from drugs, and embrace useful skills,” he added.

The administrator urged participants to take the training seriously and become employers of labour and change makers.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs Ruhuoma Kejeh emphasised that the Behavioural Modification Training (BMT) is fundamental on the premise that before hands-on training is delivered, participants must first be re-oriented.

She indicated that the Ministry developed a new model of youth training tagged, Train To Engage (TTE), to ensure that every young person trained is also engaged, guided and given pathways to actualise what they have learned.

“The hard truth is that skills alone are not enough. Without a renewed mindset and positive behavioural change, skills cannot translate into sustainable livelihoods. This realisation gave birth to the Behavioural Modification Training (BMT),” she stated.